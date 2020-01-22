advertisement

It is the beginning and the end of the revival of Clone Wars: Disney + confirmed on Wednesday that the seventh and final season of the Star Wars offshoot will premiere on Friday February 21st.

The streamer has also released the above trailer. The animated series’ 12-part swan song arrives on Netflix almost six years after Season 6 landed.

“It is [the last season],” said senior director Dave Filoni before EW. “It will end the story that [George Lucas] and I started together. There could be stories afterwards that take place with many of these characters. But especially for me as a director of Clone Wars, I wrote and directed the last four episodes. It’s the end of something that I feel really good about. ”

The popular animated spinoff – with cartoon versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and other live action franchise characters, as well as the original character of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin’s goalie Padawan – was released on Cartoon Network in 2008 and ran for five seasons. It then switched to Netflix in 2014, which was referred to as the “sixth and final” season, called “The Lost Missions”.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, click on the comments and let us know if you are looking forward to the final season.

