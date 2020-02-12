“Fans have forgiven Hayden Christensen”. Run this line through your head a few times and see how it starts to sound. At some point, she could get annoying and even silly, since Star’s forgiveness, no matter how positive, Christensen’s forgiveness, and her apparent acceptance of him as “her anakin,” is the result of hatred and intense aversion that come up in the current trilogy, so far removed from what George Lucas, the author and storyteller who created this saga, does with the prequels. It’s no secret that few “real fans”, especially those who believe that anyone who doesn’t know the facts and history of Star Wars is just a casual fan, chose the version of Anakin Skywalker, which Hayden represented. It is also true that the acting and dialogue were incredibly choppy and not so great in some places, but overall, the prequels were a gateway to the past to see what came before and why the original trilogy Galaxy was the way it was in the original films. The fact that fans think they have moral reasons, as Jonathan Wright of We Got This Covered suggests, is kind of funny, since it presupposes that they have the first and last word on everything that happens in the Star Wars universe, and that their word is law and cannot be undone. Oh, I’m laughing right now and I’m just thinking of those who would tell others from above on their bantha how the SW galaxy really should or should work.

Another thing that is true, however, is that after Star Wars, Hayden no longer found any significant or popular roles because Jumper, one of his only films, was a good idea that couldn’t be implemented as well as it could have been something that it could. I served a general purpose in the cinema, but instead it became a one-off that didn’t go anywhere. He was in another film called Takers, which didn’t go anywhere, and after a while his career just went wrong. But hey, the Star Wars universe now forgives him, and some even find it a shame that he wasn’t included as part of the final film, no doubt as a Force Spirit, since it did so well in the original trilogy. Looper’s Andy Scott has more to say on the subject.

It’s not a big secret that diehard fans are sometimes the craziest too, as they have a very preconceived idea of ​​how things SHOULD go and tend to have a massive attack if things don’t go the way they want to , Being Real and Fair I did the same thing as a fan and tried to get involved with it more than once, and it gets easier and easier because being a fan is great. It is a sense of belonging to be part of a community that thoroughly enjoys something that brings people together through a common interest. But there is something like going too far, and those fans who actively hate the saga that they have loved for so long are an example. Oh yes, when The Last Jedi came out, I was definitely one of those in the theater wondering what the hell was I seeing? And I was one of those who claimed that Kennedy and Johnson were actively ruining the franchise, and in part, I still think some of their decisions are highly questionable. But when it comes to ruining a saga that has been going for decades and has the ability to run longer, nothing has so far ruined Star Wars as a whole, and despite the poor acting, Hayden’s efforts didn’t even come close at times. When people say they “forgive” Hayden for what happened in the prequels, it’s enough to laugh because it sounds more than a bit silly, but it also sounds incredibly selfish and even ridiculous in a way , reminiscent of know-it-all fan who tries to impress the people around him with his extensive knowledge of science fiction stories, which unfortunately could please many people who do not want to hear it in the form of a lecture.

The fact that the hatred of the prequels is now shifting to the current trilogy is evidence of many things, but you have to keep in mind that fans are notoriously moody, no matter which generation makes the majority of the comments. When The Empire Strikes Back came out, people were in arms and years later it became one of the most popular films of all time. Just think about what will happen when people watch The Last Jedi and say the same thing. The laughter could be heard by those around the world who remember those days.