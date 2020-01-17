Star Wars fans are crazy about George Lucas with Baby Yoda

advertisement

Broken, the internet turned up on social media after a photo of Baby Yoda and George Lucas.

The hazy but cute snap, posted by none other than The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau, makes the Star Wars maker rock the 50-year-old tyke as if it were his own grandchild – what is it in a way?

As with every little wrinkle in the Star Wars universe, the new Baby Yoda content caused a flurry of fan theories: is Lucas returning to write or direct an episode for the second season of The Mandalorian?

Does he now have his own copy of “The Child” in his possession?

The father of Star Wars has had some involvement in the Disney + series so far, and the photo of Favreau seems to have been taken on a studio set, with lots of equipment and people walking around in the background (add emoji with side eyes in here) .

At least the encounter between the Child and its maker served as a sort of olive branch for those who suspected a feud between Lucas and Disney after reports that the famous director was not present at the premiere of the poorly received Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .

If Baby Yoda can even bring the trolls of the internet together, what can the green, violent baby not do?

From Friday morning, Favreau’s photographic jewel had collected more than 500,000 likes on Twitter. Just another day in life for Baby Yoda, who immediately achieved viral status after his exciting, scene-stealing debut in the first episode of the hit Star Wars spin-off – easily surpassing the popularity of the title character of the series (Pedro Pascal).

Since then, the web has been flooded with fan art, memes and home-made merchandise in a Baby Yoda content overload that even the almighty Disney has trouble comprehending.

After being first accused of trying and failing to control the poison outbreak, the studio giant is now allegedly exercising his copyright on unauthorized merchandise – spurred through a gap in the market while fans eagerly await the official “The Child” – the company’s products.

DELIVERED

Star Wars fans just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda.

Etsy artist Tanya Alvarez confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the online store had deactivated her mention of a hug inspired by Baby Yoda and had sent her an e-mail message that Disney had filed a trademark infringement notice. Alvarez first started selling the product on December 13, archived under “baby Yoda”, “Disney yoda”, “star wars Yoda” and the “yoda child”.

She was able to sell around 200 of her downy creations until Disney complained in January that she used “Star Wars”, “Disney” and “Yoda” without permission. The US $ 25 toys are now being offered again as “The Baby Child”, “baby alien plush”, “star plushie”, “alien toy”, “star battle”, “Galaxy Wars” and “Yodoll”.

Baby Yoda followers will have to wait a few months before they can buy Disney-approved merchandise from their little lord and savior in May.

– Los Angeles Times

