Star Trek - The Essential Picard: The Inner Light

advertisement

Ricky Church picks up on the key Jean-Luc Picard episodes as we count back to the premiere of Star Trek: Picard.

Take a break from the darkness and demise of Picard’s life in the most recent episodes that have been discussed Star Trek Franchise or for Picard’s life, but it still has a profound impact on him through his experience in this episode. In fact, “The Inner Light” has been referred to as one of the favorite episodes of “The Inner Light” so many times The next generation Over the years, however, Patrick Stewart himself has called it his favorite Picard story from the entire series. Given the great performances by Stewart and the performers, as well as the great, emotional writing, it’s not difficult to understand why it’s considered one of the best Picard episodes.

advertisement

The Enterprise comes into contact with an alien probe that brings Picard into a coma almost immediately. As the crew tries to wake Picard and disconnect him from the probe, the captain wakes up as a fireplace in an almost primitive village called Ressik, a popular member of the city community that has several friends and a wife. The years seem to pass, and Picard learns to live this life as a fireplace, start his own family, and study the atmosphere and nature of the planet as if it were on the verge of collapse. Once Picard is an old man, the city reveals to him that they have been dead for a thousand years after the sun of their system has set, and with no way to evacuate their planet, a probe with the essence of their community and spirit into them Hopes have started to pass their culture on to someone else. Picard wakes up from the probe and discovers what has taken him decades. He was only 25 minutes on the Enterprise and seems to have a new appreciation for life.

“The Inner Light” is a completely different episode for the Picard character and Patrick Stewart, as they are separated from the Enterprise crew for almost the entire episode. Watching Picard integrate with the Ressick community and feel more comfortable with his fireplace identity opens up a different page for him as he becomes a leader and teacher in their village, while still maintaining some of Picard’s key features, like his scientific curiosity and need for help a civilization. It also gives Picard the opportunity to live a life that he can never really have as the captain of a spaceship that includes a woman, children, and grandchildren. It is very special to see Picard live a completely different life, and the effect the end of the episode has on him is pretty clear. The only memory he has of his life as a fireplace is a flute that the people of Ressick left in the probe, one that he learned to play there during his life. The way Picard weighs it quietly speaks volumes.

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but it’s always worth mentioning how great Patrick Stewart is as Jean-Luc Picard. However, “The Inner Light” gives him more leeway to work with as he slowly turns from his role as Picard into a fireplace. He also goes about the job with a lot more emotion that he normally does in Picard when starting a family and thinks about how he never really wanted children until he had them with his wife Eline. In this sense, for people who play the leading role TNG Stewart has a lot of chemistry with the guest cast for the first time, but none other than Margot Rose as Eline. The two have worked great together over the years and Picard sees them more as his partner than as a stranger. The same goes for Richard Riehles Batai, Kamine’s best friend and favorite leader in Ressick. Your friendship feels authentic and grows over the years. It even becomes a literal family affair when Stewart’s son, Daniel Stewart, plays the son of Kamin in a scene discussing his future. Picard / Kamin’s relationship with the people in Ressick makes Rose and Riehle’s last moments when they reveal the truth to him all the more emotional.

“The Inner Light” deals with some issues that will become important to Picard in the next few years. His story examines the power that friendship and family can have in one’s own life, as well as the effects of time. The people in Ressick don’t even want anything in return or a plan to live on after they die. They just want their community and way of life to be remembered. Through her Picard learns to appreciate more the time he has with his friends of the Enterprise and to create space in his life for possible romantic opportunities. In the sixth season episode “Lessons”, Picard and a new officer on board the Enterprise spark a relationship through their love of music. He tells her the story of Ressick and how she changed him, and even plays the melody he learns in this episode remembers the importance of opening. Even in the future part of the series finale “All Good Things …” he finally gave his feelings for Dr. Beverly Crusher praised and they got married some time before they split up, which he might not have been able to do before. He also expresses his feeling: “Always make the most precious time now. Now it will never come again ”, with a slight deviation in the film Star Trek: Generations to Riker. It’s not to be underestimated how important this episode is for Picard.

It’s easy to understand why “The Inner Light” isn’t just an ongoing favorite of TNG, but Patrick Stewart’s personal favorite episode. He does a great job with a number of unknown actors on the series and conveys the weight of Picard’s life in Ressick quite well when he’s out of a coma. The guest cast does a great job in a similar way, and the focus of the story on the effect that time, friends and family can have on one person is very well examined by the emotions it evokes. “The Inner Light” may not have global implications or large stakes, but its personal and introspective history makes it a must.

Ricky Church – Follow me on Twitter for more movie news and nerd talks

advertisement