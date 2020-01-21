Star Trek - The Essential Picard: Tapestry

advertisement

Ricky Church picks up on the key Jean-Luc Picard episodes as we count back to the premiere of Star Trek: Picard.

Some of the best Star Trek Stories are not big battles or galactic intrigues, but rather introspective episodes for the characters who questioned their assumptions and decisions. There have already been two such episodes on the Essential Picard list with “Measure of a Man” and “The Inner Light”, and here again an insightful episode about Picard’s character is shown, which turns out to be an essential moment in Picard’s life. “Tapestry” examines the young man who was Picard and how some of his ruthless decisions led him to become the man who led the Enterprise.

Picard suffers a near-death injury and as Dr. Crusher and her medical team try to save him, Picard finds himself in a purgatory that is dominated by none other than Q, the extra-dimensional being that Picard likes to torture. Q leads Picard back to another near-death experience for the captain, noting that even his bad decisions have helped shape him into the man he is now.

On some occasions we have heard of Picard’s youth and how different he was from the present day, and although we don’t technically understand what Picard really looked like because the older version of the man saw the body of his younger self inhabited, we hear and hear enough to understand the complete difference between them. Young Picard was a charming, easy-going, arrogant womanizer who easily followed the rules and had no problem cheating or ruffling people’s feathers. This lends credibility to what his brother Robert thought in Jean-Luc’s “Family” because he seemed to get away with everything and left his family behind for Starfleet as soon as possible. His two best friends at the time are just like him and encourage him to act ruthlessly. They find everything they do to be more amusing than logical. Even Q is amazed at how Picard was when he was young. The moment he got rid of this bad behavior was when he fought a fight with a group of giant Nausicaans and was stabbed in the heart, gaining the artificial heart that he has.

When he relives the events that led to his stabbing and Q gives Q the opportunity to change things, Picard’s new actions shock his friends so much that their friendships begin to break. Picard is just trying to fix everything the wrong way and keep alienating his friends. If Q brings Picard back to the present, everything will be put in an even worse position for Picard. He is no longer the captain of the Enterprise, but a low-ranking junior officer that most others don’t notice or seem to tolerate. As Riker and Trio Picard say in this chronicle, he has no ambitions and plays it safe too much.

The actions in “Tapestry” show that while one may regret the choices of one’s youth or wish that a terrible event never happened, they ultimately serve to develop them into the person they are growing up to be. With regard to Picard, his engraving taught him a valuable lesson about living and dealing with time and people. Without this moment, Picard would have remained as this ruthless man and would never have found the focus he so desperately needed or the responsibility he had as a Starfleet officer. It is an important lesson for Picard to learn that he cannot change everything and instead opens up a little more to the people he now has in his life. In addition, it is an important thought to tell viewers that evil can sometimes lead to something better, even though they may regret past actions or desire changes.

An interesting aspect of “Tapestry” is Q’s commitment and whether he was really at Picard or not. As a near-death experience, it could only have been a dream that Picard had when the crew revived him or when Q saw the opportunity to measure himself against Picard. Some reasons to assume that Q was just an invention of Picard’s imagination are that, despite all the usual eccentricities and sarcasm, Q looks rather non-Q-like, as it acts more as a guide for the captain and wants to help sincerely, he understands that Impact of his decisions, both those that lead to his stinging and those that want it to go away. At this point in the series, however, Q was less an opponent of Picard than an annoying cheater who saw Picard as a friend. His few appearances changed Q’s interest in Picard slightly, with Picard and the Enterprise in his own way. In any case, John de Lancie made his appearance a very entertaining experience when he spurred Picard on and made a few different appearances a lot of fun. Strangely, he’s a postman asking about “John Luck Pickherd”.

‘Tapestry’ is a good episode that examines Picard’s earlier decisions and how he turned into a better man and Starfleet officer. It is particularly important to examine how bad decisions can lead to something positive and enable growth. Patrick Stewart makes a great contribution to conveying Picard’s need to clean up his past and the sudden shock of the end of his life. It’s an entertaining episode with a touching message and great performances by Stewart and de Lancie, which makes it another important step Star Trek: Picard,

