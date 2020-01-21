Star Trek - The Essential Picard: All the Best ...

advertisement

Ricky Church picks up on the key Jean-Luc Picard episodes as we count back to the premiere of Star Trek: Picard.

During the adventures of The next generation The crew didn’t end with their series finale. “All Good Things …” brought Captain Picard and the Enterprise-D a sense of closure that was exciting, heartfelt, and deserved, and that literally got the series going. The finale encompasses many things that matter Star Trek great: a fascinating and complicated story, crazy science fiction, great characters and a philosophical view of the struggle they are going through. Even without the last time we saw Picard and his crew, “All Good Things …” is a more than worthy message for them.

Picard is on a journey between three times: his present, his first day as an Enterprise captain on the way to Farpoint Station and 25 years in the future when he is a retired ambassador and everyone has moved from the Enterprise to different posts. There doesn’t seem to be an explanation for Picard’s time shifts, except for a spatial anomaly that occurs in each time axis and the reappearance of Q. As Q explains, the anomaly threatens the existence of humanity, but it is not he who is the cause of it: rather, Picard will be responsible for wiping out humanity. He and the Enterprise have to find out what happens and how they can stop it before all life is destroyed.

“All the best …” is about the whole thing TNG Occupation is the main focus of Picard’s attention as it is the obvious cause of the coming destruction of humanity. Seeing him at three different times shows how far he has traveled on his personal journey, as he is tied to each of his senior executives. The Picard of the future is one that has come a long way from the days when it first conquered the company and closed the loop in its own life. Picard no longer lives on a spaceship and finds comfort in running his own vineyard. This is exactly the kind of life he led in his youth as revealed in “Family” and apparently a fact of the future that will come true in the face of followers Star Trek: Picard, Even the way he deals with his ex-crew members in the future is more personal than it is now, especially with the revelation that he and Dr. Crusher were married at a later time in their lives.

Picard itself is pretty vulnerable throughout the final. First of all, there is uncertainty about what will happen to him, or whether it will happen, as he tells, that he may have a neurological disorder that causes confusion and hallucinations. It’s pretty exciting to see how Picard copes with the crisis in each of the timelines, since the crew in the past thinks he’s acting very unpredictably and isn’t sure if they can trust him as it’s their first joint mission, while everyone believes in the future there is a strong possibility it’s all in his mind. Stewart does a great job as Picard, but especially as the older version of the character. Though the older Picard has the same awareness as he moves at all times, his manners and speeches are quite distinguishable, which makes it amusing to hear him sound like a grumpy old man who calls children, sometimes from the grass climb.

Knowing that Picard unintentionally triggers the anomaly to lead it into the past and prevent life from arising, his success is based solely on the trust he has in his crew. Even in the past, when Troi, Data, and even Tasha Yar don’t know him, he’s able to get them through a rousing speech in a potential victim. And although it takes a while for everyone to believe in Picard’s concerns, the finale strongly suggests that they all slipped apart because it was the glue that held them together and while Picard would be a perfect ambassador, much like Captain Kirk sits in front of him on the captain’s chair of a spaceship and explores the unknown.

And ultimately that seems to be the lesson Q Picard wanted to teach. He may have started out as an opponent, but over time he has served Picard as a “friend” and even helped him a couple of times, for example to warn him that the Borg is coming, or to make him like his past mistakes to accept in “Tapestry”. And he does it again here. Though he was ordered to give Picard a test to find out, Q found a small gap (or maybe made it himself) that allowed him to gently push Picard in the right direction if he needed it.

Star Trek It was always about discovering the galaxy and finding new life, but it also has a lot to do with philosophy, a fact that shows up again when Q Picard leaves with another thought to research: The true journey does not lead through the stars, but through considerations and discover new limits and possibilities of existence. It’s something they need to learn more from, despite all the advances in technology and the Federation’s galactic navigation. But just like with Q, he leaves it to Picard to discover himself.

It goes without saying that Stewart shines as a Picard, but the rest of the cast also does. Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner do a great job throughout the episode, especially Spiner as he has to fall back on Season 1 Data, where his personality is still very robotic and one the best actor acts completely different and living data in the future. It’s also nice to see Denise Crosby return as Tasha and Colm Meaney as Miles O’Brien Deep Space Nine, John de Lancie also steals the scene he’s in by portraying Q’s mischievous traits, perhaps the first time he’s met Picard sincerely in his last scene. Everyone brings their A-Game and although the cast would start producing their first feature film, Star Trek: GenerationsJust 10 days after packing, they treat the series finale with the gravity it deserves.

“All Good Things …” is not just a great series finale for The next generation, It is great Star Trek Period. His focus on the crazy time travel science fiction concept fits the franchise perfectly, but his dose of philosophical considerations about the type of travel that humanity should prioritize makes it a meaningful episode that needs to be deconstructed. Make no mistake, this is one of Jean-Luc Picard’s most beautiful moments as he navigates through Q’s complicated lesson. With Stewart’s appearances and the cast and emphasis on Picard’s development from his first day as captain of the Enterprise to his older years, “All Good Things …” is essential for every watch Star Trek,

