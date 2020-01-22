advertisement

Jean-Luc Picard isn’t the only next-generation alum to return to Star Trek: Picard … but he almost did it.

This Thursday, January 23, Patrick Stewart will be accompanied by his old TNG co-stars Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi) in the CBS All Access series, but the producers were carefully transforming Picard into a feast of nostalgia. “There were even times when we had serious discussions that we shouldn’t bring any of the next generation casts back,” Stewart told TVLine to make sure that Picard is narrative on his own two feet. (The series catches up with Jean-Luc almost two decades after Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002, when his peaceful life in a French vineyard is shaken by the arrival of a mysterious young woman played by Isa Briones.)

Of course, Picard Trek wants to please fans who can’t wait to see Jean-Luc and his friends again, but “we really, really want to satisfy someone who has watched every episode (by TNG) and someone who has seen them I’ve never seen one, ”warns executive producer Akiva Goldsman. “So our goal was to not bring back old characters who didn’t tell this story organically,” added EP Heather Kadin. “So unfortunately you don’t have Michael Dorn as Worf and you don’t have (LeVar Burton as) Geordi. Otherwise we keep joking that it will be The Next Next Generation.”

But they included some TNG alums in season one because, as Stewart says, “I think we all understood that we missed opportunities, especially in the case of Data, which, although you don’t see it very often, plays a role throughout the season. Another very important one. “And since Picard has already been extended for a second season, Stewart is looking forward to the entire Enterprise-D crew, including Dorn, Burton and Gates McFadden, Beverly Crusher played to reunite at some point: “I hope we will get to know all the main characters of Next Generation at some point. “

Stay on TVLine all week for even more insight into Star Trek: Picard before the series premiere on Thursday.

