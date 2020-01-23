advertisement

When we met Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard, the former spacecraft captain lived an idyllic life almost two decades after his last meeting at the top of the Enterprise, drinking wine in his French vineyard, and enjoying the company of his trusty dog ​​(adorable number Called one). And for those of us who grew up on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Patrick Stewart’s quietly outstanding performance as Picard … we’d be happy if we just watched this show, right? Jean-Luc was able to tour the local vineyards with his doggie, try new vintages, and quote Shakespeare – like a science fiction version of The Wine Show – and we’d love to devour each episode simply because we have this character and dear actor, so much.

But as the producers of Star Trek: Picard know only too well, this kind of affection can be a double-edged sword. How do you give TNG fans what they want, but also something new? It’s a tricky threading needle that reconciles nostalgia with innovation, and Picard – the debut today at CBS All Access; I’ve watched the first three episodes – admittedly got off to a rough start in trying to weave Jean-Luc into a new story with many twists and turns. It takes a while for everything to dissolve, and some fans are getting impatient, but I’m happy to tell you that Picard will eventually start a fascinating mission worthy of its main character.

Jean-Luc appears to be enjoying his retirement, but he actually has a deep grudge against Starfleet for overcoming a humanitarian crisis that has led to an evil split. So something is still burning in his stomach when he meets a mysterious young girl named Dahj (Isa Briones) who also has an unexpected connection to his past. It’s all enough to knock him off his vineyard, and Picard develops into a tightly plotted conspiracy thriller … that gets a little too dense at times. (I think I understand 80 percent of what is going on, but that could be generous.) We are hurriedly introduced to a confusing array of new characters, and a Romulan-based subplot is not urgently associated with Picard’s full-screen mission it will be early to earn. (It reminds a bit of the Klingon scenes in Star Trek: Discovery – which is not a compliment.)

Picard is also a very quiet affair: talkative, meditative and sometimes hardly science fiction. There is no space battle in the first three episodes. (We also spend a lot of time on Earth, which is in stark contrast to Discovery’s brisk galaxy hopping.) We get a few allusions to Jean-Luc’s next-generation days – his drink order is an early highlight – but Picard admirably does his own Away and gather a solid crew of new arrivals to accompany Jean-Luc on his mission. The Alison Pill in the newsroom is adorable awkward, a la Discovery’s Tilly, as a geeky robotics professor Agnes, and I immediately liked Jean-Luc’s blunt ex-Starfleet buddy Raffi (played by Blindspots Michelle Hurd) because she doesn’t. They only admire the great captain and even dare to challenge him a little. Santiago Cabrera (Salvation) also adds a dash of swagger as Rios, a Han Solo pilot with a troubled past.

In fact, Picard is all about Stewart, and the 79-year-old actor brings new insights to an old role here, as Jean-Luc faces his own mortality in a harsh world where he’s treated like an old delusion. (Picard also cleverly recognizes that Jean-Luc is no longer looking for big action scenes and mostly puts him out of action when fights break out.) It’s a real pleasure to see Stewart in his element again, and it’s a relief that Picard has managed to build a new universe around him in which we actually want to spend more time. At the end of Episode 3, I started feeling these familiar next-generation vibes again … and that could be the highest recommendation of all.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Star Trek: Picard has launched a fascinating new mission for Star Patrick Stewart, although the storyline is getting thicker at times.

