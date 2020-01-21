advertisement

If you happened to stumble across the Star Trek: Picard series premiere and knew nothing about the Trek universe, you might not even notice that it’s science fiction.

The new CBS All Access series, which Patrick Stewart brings back as the next generation captain, Jean-Luc Picard, and which debuts on Thursday, January 23, is more conscious than the 79-year-old star and finds Jean-Luc on his account French vineyard at first because he spends time with his loyal dog number one. That means fewer space shootouts and more quiet introspection … and that’s exactly what the team behind Picard intended.

“I don’t think people watch Picard and go. I can’t wait to see this action show,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman told TVLine. “I think they’re looking at Picard and they want a thorough character analysis.” Jean-Luc finally returns to the center of the action, spurred on by the arrival of a desperate young girl named Dahj (Isa Briones), but “to get Picard in all the stages in which he will actually leave the vineyard and decide to do so We didn’t want to hurry to go to the stars, we just wanted to let it sit and be credible every moment and make this result inevitable. ”

And just because there are no phasers zapping every five minutes doesn’t mean that Picard isn’t science fiction, as EP Akiva Goldsman notes. “(Star Trek 🙂 Discovery, for example, is a science fiction action adventure. Picard is a science fiction drama. Science fiction is a way of telling all sorts of stories, and yes, the types of stories we tell in Picard are probably more emotionally based. They are slower and it is about this special climax of life, a story that is normally not told anymore these days, especially not on television. “

At this leisurely pace, Picard can show us a world that we have rarely seen in a Trek series: Planet Earth. “We’ll be on Earth for (the first) three episodes,” says executive producer Heather Kadin. “You will see things that happen in space, but you will mainly be on Earth.” In fact, “we see more of Earth in the first episode,” Stewart notes. We have seen it in the entire Next Generation series. “As Kurtzman emphasizes,” you haven’t really spent as much time on Earth as there is in this timeline. ““ So just seeing what it looks like is really interesting. “

But don’t worry, Trekkies: Picard also offers a lot of science fiction action. “We have spaceships,” EP Michael Chabon assures us. “We have battles. We have planets and extraterrestrials and all the things that people will expect. “

Stay on TVLine all week for even more insight into Star Trek: Picard before the series premiere on Thursday.

