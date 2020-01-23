advertisement

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the series premiere of Star Trek: Picard on Thursday.

Whoa … do we believe that Star Trek fans?

Star Trek: Picard’s premiere on Thursday ended mysteriously, leading us to a Romulan recovery site in space, where we met Dahj’s twin sister Soji (also played by Isa Briones). After she and a Romulan named Narek had a little introductory chat, the camera zoomed out to reveal that they were standing on … a giant Borg cube! What is going on here?! And we have to wait until next week to find out?

To get answers, TVLine turned to Picard executive producer Akiva Goldsman, who assured us that our eyes will not deceive us: “The Romulans and the Borg are clearly steeped in history in relation to Jean-Luc Picard, so they don’t happen by chance In our season. “He confirmed that the place where we meet Soji and Narek for the first time is“ both a Romulan base and a Borg cube ”.

This Borg cube attitude “is a strange place to leave after the first episode,” admits his colleague Heather Kadin, “but hopefully she gets people to say,” Wait, what’s going on? “And then they have to keep looking.”

We’re not going to know until episode 2 debuts on CBS All Access next Thursday, but Goldsman encourages fans to stay tuned to learn the full story: “For us, the first three episodes are the pilot … By the end of episode 1, You may have met two thirds of the cast. We start these relationships and in the next few episodes they will at least solidify in the earliest form. So the first three episodes of our ten are really the first act. “

But what can we expect from soji? Does she have anything to do with her sister Dahj, who tragically died earlier in the premiere? “As you know, two sisters have a lot in common, but also a lot of differences,” teases Briones, adding that we will learn “that their paths are very different.”

Check out the comments and share your thoughts on the Picard premiere.

