Star Shares Throwback Video by Joaquin Dancing

What a walk through the past! Kelly Ripa loves embarrassing her children, and she hasn’t been able to help herself lately when she shared her youngest child’s relapse video, Joaquin.

The 49-year-old increased Instagram on Friday January 17th to post a healing video of her little one. “#Fbf 2004 the past predicts the future? Joaquin’s favorite song was the theme of ¡MUCHA LUCHA! He wanted to be a Luchador. Let’s all start the weekend like this!” Wrote the TV personality next to the cute clip by Joaquin, who danced excitedly in a storm.

People were all about the video when they went into the comment section to reply. “It hurts my heart,” said one person. Another added: “This is pure joy !!! I can’t stop looking. “Even Kelly’s longtime friend Anderson Cooper interjected: “Best thing ever.”

Kelly shares Joaquin, now 16, with her husband, Mark Consuelos, The famous couple also has two other children – Michael, 22, and Lola, 18. The Live With Kelly and Ryan Cohost has always been very open about their family life, especially when she and her love drove their only daughter out of college ,

“We took Lola to her dorm and it’s one of those things you don’t realize how close [the kids are],” said All My Children’s alum during an episode of her popular ABC talk show that day. “The younger two are very old. I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third because I was breastfeeding the second. I just assumed that I gained weight from breastfeeding. I was this one person who gained weight from breastfeeding. So they’re really, really close, and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye. ‘

However, Kelly also knows how important it is to use every moment in your child’s life. “Your children grow up in no time and suddenly you ask them to spend time with you,” the blonde beauty admitted to Us Weekly.

We only know that Kelly and Mark give their children all the love in the world!

