Impressive! Diane Keaton When she arrived on stage on Sunday February 9th to present the 2020 Oscars, she beamed Keanu Reeves to present the winner for the best original screenplay.

74-year-old Diane blew everyone away when she wore a stunning yellow and black trench coat over a plaid pants suit, She refined her trendy look with a wide-brimmed hat, a thick black belt and matching boots. The actress smiled when she presented the award Han Jin-won for parasites.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Before Diane took the stage, she skipped the red carpet. Although there was no date for the 92nd annual award ceremony, the star of the First Wives Club looked happier than ever. Last July, Diane – the Hollywood hot shots like Woody Allen and Warren Beattygave InStyle an idea of ​​how long it has been since she left home on a romantic date.

“Never. Alright?”, The legendary actress betrayed jokingly. “Let’s just make that clear. This is important. I haven’t been on a date in 35 years. “

“No appointments,” continued Annie Hall’s star – the proud mother of two adopted children, daughter Dexter [25] and son Duke [20] – with pleasure. “I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends but no dates. No, mwah-mwah. “LOL!

Even though Diane was in love once, she never married. “I had a crazy idea that I had to be ‘in love’,” she said once. “Now I understand what really matters: considering that you are a good team.”

Diane also gave the reason why she thinks men don’t want to marry her. “I don’t think much about marriage, but I know I’m unusual in that regard,” she said. “Nobody ever asked me. I think they got to know me and understood: ‘Oh dear. ‘

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Whether she ever sees herself walking down the aisle or not, Diane feels comfortable in her role as a mother. In fact, a buddy near the Let’s Just Say It Warn’t Pretty author revealed the incredible impact their adopted children had on their lives.

“She said that she would probably have crawled so deeply into herself that she would now be an emotional mess,” Closer Weekly friend exclusively shared with Mother in March 2017, “encouraging her to take over the world.”

Keep it up, Diane!