Star of Halloween film was advised by a real killer

It is known that actors sometimes have to make extreme demands on their roles. Some of them are downright disturbed when their behavior is influenced by the characters they play. Just ask the cast of Suicide Squad and they may tell you a few stories about how Jared Leto got off the rails at times and is a little too concerned with the joker’s fun farm aspect. With James Judy Courtney, the actor / stuntman who has brought Michael Myers back to life in recent years, a former hitman, a real killer, gave him some clues as to how things should really happen. The conversation was something like in Alex Crisp from We Got This Covered:

“Years ago I met a real killer through a friend I knew – he wanted his life story to be written, so he lived with me. He had just left a safe house and served in a prison in the northwest. I absorbed his life by hanging around with him every day. I took him to a movie called The Hit List. We left the screening and he said to me, “Jimmy, it’s a really nice movie, but you don’t kill people like that.”

“Really?”

“I’ll show you how.”

“The way an actual trained killer works is hidden.” Movies tend to water down this quality with dramatic pauses and dialogues that a real predator would never waste. I owe this efficiency to Michael Myers. “

There are many roles in which an actor could benefit from learning more from those who actually performed the actions and lives that he leads on the screen. From work to the military to almost everything, it is advisable to develop as much information and a feel for the character as a person can. But that’s somewhat troubling, as Courtney received tips from a former murderer who had been jailed for the things he did. Realistically, Courtney wouldn’t go out and practice for his role by killing sprees, but it’s still hard to believe that he sat down and listened to a former murderer who could tell him how he did his deadly craft and what you really expect and how you act in relation to your victims. Most people would think that’s just a little bit crazy, since learning how to kill someone from a person who has firsthand experience is something you might hear from a military character who has seen a fight , and even then you might be happy if someone talks about it. Blake Stimac from Screenrant has more to say on the subject.

In a way, it’s completely terrible, since Courtney probably gave you a much better idea of ​​how to play his role, while in another way it is very troubling to hear how you kill someone in a lecture-like manner , It has the advantage of being unique in that not everyone who has ever played a serial killer in the cinema or television has spoken to someone who has been in the business of death. However, it is likely that a lot of people will judge Courtney for it, because talking to someone like a former killer would somehow lose sight of him because he had to go to a source that isn’t exactly considered the smartest option, though his experience is undoubtedly better than getting cold and behaving like an ordinary movie monster that has nothing but bloodshed to do. Of course, when you think of Michael Myers, the complexity isn’t too great. He wants to kill and his stealth skills are insane because people rarely see him coming until it’s too late. As for Hitman’s behavior, Myer’s kills aren’t really that technical. He is cruel, he is brutal and he is dull, but as long as he leaves nothing behind and tidies up, he is not really concerned with leaving nothing to the authorities.

After all, Myers is a slasher, someone who just wants to kill and keep killing as long as he can move. He has been stopped a few times and his butt has been kicked a few times over the years, but he has always come back and he has been as brutal as ever, sometimes even more than before, thanks to the writers and the propensity to violence that there are in these films. Finding out that the actor who is responsible for bringing him back to the fore was coached by a real killer is a kind of trip, even if some people can’t really figure it out.

