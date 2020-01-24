Star coach fined $ 2,000 for breach of cricket spirit - News

advertisement

The charge was filed by the officer of the officer match after watching a television interview.



Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has been fined $ 2,000 for a level 1 violation of Article 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct for violating the spirit of cricket in the Big Bash League (BBL).

advertisement

Hussey accepted the crime and sanction under Article 2.23 after he was previously found guilty by the Independent Code of Conduct Commissioner Adrian Anderson for violation of Article 2.18 for attempting to gain an unfair advantage during a BBL competition.

The initial charge was filed by the officer of the officer match after watching a television interview that Hussey conducted during the ninth inning of the Melbourne Stars innings against the Adelaide Strikers in the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, January 22.

The personal actions that Hussey described during the interview were deemed to be in violation of section 6.3.4 of the BBL terms and conditions, which reads: “Prior to the start of the game, only the captain and the team coach may enter the field to to assess the condition. Pointed footwear is currently not permitted. “

Hussey challenged the initial indictment under Article 2.18 during an independent code of conduct held in Melbourne on Friday on the grounds that his comments were made for the joke.

He was found not guilty of violating Article 2.18, but accepted a subsequent indictment and sanction under Article 2.23 that relates to “… conduct that either: (a) violates the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unable to represent a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) discredits or may discredit the game of cricket. “

Hussey apologized for the same: “I want to apologize for my comments we made during our match against the Strikers on Wednesday. These comments are for the joke and made lightly with the commentators.”

“I never intended to suggest that I had violated the rules in any way. I realize that my comments sent to our fans and supporters have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and I apologize for this,” he added to.

advertisement