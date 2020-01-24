advertisement

This article was written with the support of StAnza. Find out more.

Arusa Qureshi

January 24, 2020

We speak with a few poets who appear at the StAnza this year about poetry and activism, the climate emergency and the power of poetry to stimulate change

With their innate ability to observe and scrutinize the world around us, poets are well versed in keeping a mirror for society and respond to important issues in their own work. As we go further into the climate crisis, writers increasingly use their poetry and prose to focus attention on the ecological crisis, to help others cope with the threat of climate change and how it is reshaping our existence.

advertisement

StAnza, an international poetry festival (Wed 4 – Sun 8 Mar), Scotland, continues to bring together internationally acclaimed poets and emerging artists and provides the perfect forum to raise awareness and understanding of this global threat through its many events, installations and exhibitions. With ‘Coast Lines’ as one of the main themes of this year, we have caught up with a handful of poets to participate in the festival to find out how they are influenced by our coasts, seas and rivers and to get their thoughts about it link between climate activism and poetry.

About participation in StAnza 2020 and why it remains such a vital festival in the Scottish cultural calendar

Suzannah V. Evans: I am very happy to be part of StAnza this year. I have helped at the festival since I was a student, and it has always been one of my favorite times of the year – the end of long Scottish winters, announcing brighter spring days. I especially like that the festival has a different language focus every year. The international nature of the festival is a reason for celebration – it builds bridges between people, cultures and languages ​​at a time when it can feel politically as if these connections are being lost.

Jim Crumley: StAnza is a radiant light that reflects high praise on St. Andrews and Scotland. Given that I am essentially a full-time writer who works in prose and a part-time poet who spreads my poems through the story when I feel the need to be more risky with language, it is an honor to be involved, especially with an emphasis on climate change in this year’s festival.

Nancy Campbell: I grew up in the Borders, but apart from the Edinburgh Festival this summer, I had few opportunities to give lectures in Scotland. So it’s a homecoming for me, as well as an opportunity to participate in one of Scotland’s most exciting festivals and meet writers from all over the world.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuahKFrRkbU (/ embed)

About the lasting power of poetry in society, for both poets and readers

Suzannah V. Evans: I think that poetry, like other types of literature, helps to build empathy: it immerses us in lives, stories and words that are not ours. Poetry in particular, with its very increased attention to language, sound and pattern, and its sometimes complex or unusual syntax, makes us think differently; or perhaps it is more correct to say that it is a different kind of thought or way of thinking. It can shake us out of old thought patterns or help us to see something in a whole new light. For poets themselves, I think poems can act as talismans, protective spells that can be learned by heart and are always carried around.

Alex Finlay: Poetry and art can attempt to portray experiences that obscure culture and thereby offer the complexity of experience. The poem depends on and expands the different meanings that contain words, which is a characteristic that suggests that general opinions flatten reality. That does not mean that poetry has power, it does mean that it can evade the simplifications of power.

Jim Crumley: It is up to poets to be proactive, both with regard to creating new work and removing it. It makes no sense to write for the bottom drawer. The power that poetry can exert is directly proportional to the number of people that can be persuaded to listen and buy and read. That responsibility lies with us.

Nancy Campbell: The current state of the world shows that we urgently need to imagine a new way of being, and although poets cannot make direct policies, they can certainly be part of a drive to come up with – and communicate – better or alternative futures.

Matthew Caley: In our current cultural moment, the arts are recruited to embody all kinds of ideal notions of equality and embrace causes, while in reality on the horizontal, economic level, equality is getting worse. Some young people probably think that’s poetry. There is nothing wrong with this if the work produced retains its imaginative and aesthetic scope. But if the controversy of embracing a cause transcends the imagination, you get bad art, which helps neither art nor the cause.

About whether poetry and climate activism can go hand in hand

Suzannah V. Evans: Poetry can play an important role in expressing this grief, because it comes beyond the facts and figures to a more human, felt understanding of the crisis. Moreover, poetry can be a powerful tool to reconnect with the natural environment; when naming things that might otherwise be forgotten or overlooked.

Alex Finlay: My current interest is in the creative use of limit, reading from handicap to art and then applying that to ecological issues. The type of poetry I am working with is often characterized by the creative use of limits, just as people with disabilities often have to develop a creative relationship with places. We face the challenge of choosing boundaries in terms of resources – or forcing economic actors to do so – and instead of just producing topic-based poems about ecology, I am interested in the poem as a model that can be applied to society, encouraging us to adapt to limits.

Jim Crumley: Well, a poet can be an activist and an activist can be a poet, so to that extent they can indeed go hand in hand. But they are very different jobs: one is essentially solitary and the other essentially collective. It is harder for the poet to be heard, hence the value of showpiece events such as StAnza.

Nancy Campbell: Yes! Of course it is important to communicate it in every way, from a placard to a long essay in The New York Times.

Matthew Caley: The elusive truth lies between Shelley’s idea that poets are ‘unrecognized legislators’ and Auden’s idea that ‘poetry makes nothing happen’. Poetry influences people at the micro level. Sometimes in depth, but at the micro level. It offers an oblique flow of language as an alternative to the official 24-hour discourse. As Kafka said, art must “take an ax to the frozen sea in us.” I think we should try that while we keep the polar caps frozen. There are many ways to keep your shoulder on the wheel.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyBdasE430c (/ embed)

About the interpretation of StAnza’s theme of ‘Coastlines’ in their own works

Suzannah V. Evans: My writing always returns to the sea. Maybe because I spent many years with sea winds and shrouded by her in St. Andrews, or maybe because the sea is like a heartbeat, the most essential of all rhythms. Coastlines are also fascinating, liminal spaces. I have written about objects pulled out of the sea and found in my poems along the coast, such as those that form the Marine Object sculpture by the artist Eileen Agar, while other poems focus on marine animals, underwater acoustics and rockpool discoveries.

Alex Finlay: I have written three books on renewable energy and culture, and one of them, Minnmouth, is an image of the sea and coast, examining the meaning of place names that describe skerries, tides, bays, and mouths. I discovered that the names were a way to reveal and test whether the past knowledge contained in the names could be useful in adapting to marine renewable energy sources.

Jim Crumley: Coastlines have studied my work as a nature writer for more than thirty years. Whatever the nature of the landscape, the place where the edge of the land meets the edge of the sea is incredibly fertile for a nature writer. It is full of birds, coughs otters and seals and dolphins and whales and feeds its own specific flora. And now it is the front line of the climate crisis.

Nancy Campbell: I would like to document how coastlines change and how this affects the communities that live next to them. The writing of these stories has led me to live with hunters who edit the shifting sea ice off the northwest coast of Greenland in my book Disko Bay, to a new book, Beachcombers, based on my childhood in Berwickshire.

Matthew Caley: Well, the latest book Trawlerman’s Turquoise plays with a very conceptual idea of ​​the sea and the coast. In a sci-fi parallel world there is a city everywhere. Nobody has ever seen the sea. But they get a psychic glimpse of it – like a mirage – which they call ‘trawlerman’s turquoise’. The book contains many mentions of drain covers and underground rivers in London – the fleet, Bolo’s Brook – they are all tributaries of the Thames that connect the sea. Imaginative networks that connect us instead of separating us.

In general, we hope for the broader poetry scene and literary festivals in terms of action and resolution as we move forward in the climate emergency

Matthew Caley: Every poetry festival – even one as good and involved as StAnza – can only do so much; offer space for the imagination to wander about these topics and issues. A crooked vision. Inspiration. But it is particularly well placed to do that. StAnza has a beautiful, rugged coast on its doorstep. And much of environmental research and marine biology is being pursued at the University of St. Andrews to build further. And a long, poetic tradition that also includes politics. It is therefore well placed to bring science and slant art together in unusual and stimulating ways.

Jim Crumley: I am not sure whether action and resolution of the climate situation is the work of poetry and literary festivals. But what they can and must do is provide a platform and a mouthpiece where poets can express nature’s case, and hopefully do better than politics, using original and creative language that can convince people to stop and think about what happens. That is the poet’s job.

StAnza: Scotland’s International Poetry Festival, St Andrews, Wed 4 – Sun 8 Mar.

advertisement