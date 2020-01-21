Stanley Kubrick vs. Martin Scorsese: a video homage

advertisement

“Watching a Kubrick film is like watching a mountain peak. You look up and wonder how someone could have climbed so high? “-Martin Scorsese.

Stanley Kubrick, who is considered one of the most influential filmmakers of all time, has shaped the development of cinema for decades.

With images such as A Clockwork Orange, The Shining and 2001: A Space Odyssey, to name a few, Kubrick’s pioneering style and vision has influenced leading filmmakers who still support Hollywood today. Nobody like Martin Scorsese.

“Stanley Kubrick was one of the few modern masters we had,” Scorsese added later. The truth is, though, that Scorsese, part of the “New Hollywood” era, has a legacy that many claim to compete with that of Kubrick.

Films like Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and most recently The Irishman have consolidated their place in film history. Scorsese is a filmmaker with more awards than he can carry, and an artist with a clear – if pronounced – idea of ​​how the cinema should be presented. He is a cinephil like no other.

Leandro Copperfield, a filmmaker inspired by both Kubrick and Scorsese, tried to pay homage to the movie greats by combining the work of the two filmmakers with his Supercut homage.

His film, consisting of no less than 14 Kubrick pictures and 20 by Scorsese, combines two icons of cinema and this with an impressively refined cut, which has been masterfully combined with sound from Radiohead, Chris Isaak and the Dropkick Murphys.

Check out the movie below.

Remarkably, after the publication of his work by Scorsese, the filmmaker Copperfield received a video message response from Scorsese himself: “This man was directly responsible for my love of cinema and watching films in a different way since childhood,” said Copperfield of Scorsese. “Most of what I know about films and editing was largely thanks to him. His passion and extreme willingness to share knowledge are among the most beautiful things in cinema history for me. “

The reaction clip in which Scorsese watches the tribute video is an excerpt from the Irish director speaking to the camera: “Leandro, I just saw your montage of films that I mixed with Master Kubrick, and I really loved it well done. ”he says.

“It is surprising and very entertaining. I was actually looking for more. I finally got the opportunity to see your work. I think it’s great, all the best!”

See the reaction video below.

