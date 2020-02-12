Stanford University will have to pay taxes of up to $ 43 million as part of a new college foundation tax included in President Donald Trump’s tax rebuild. For the first time, private colleges pay such a fee.

The provision, which was passed under the Republican Tax Act in December 2017, affects approximately 30 wealthy schools, including Stanford – the third-richest private US college with $ 27.7 billion in foundation assets. The California college estimates that it will pay more than $ 40 million for realized and unrealized capital gains after an email from the university for the 2019 fiscal year.

Stanford’s multi-million dollar register shows how the levy – designed to offset the cuts elsewhere – could hit the richest US colleges. It includes a 1.4 percent tax on net investment income and affects schools with endowments of more than $ 500,000 per student. The Congressional Budget Office had estimated that the tax would raise $ 200 million annually.

Stanford University in Palo Alto, California

David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

Harvard University, the richest school with nearly $ 40 billion in foundation assets, expects to pay around $ 38 million for its net investment income, which includes income from foundation investments. The estimate includes the tax on unrealized gains that will be paid in the coming years.

“It’s an unhealthy precedent,” said Cristian Tiu, a professor of finance at the University of Buffalo, in a telephone interview. “It could have the potential to affect a number of things in the long run, such as budgeting, charitable donations, and the willingness of the government to think about even more taxes for foundations.”

College foundations have had lower investment returns in recent years, which could be another blow to those affected by the tax.

Schools typically aim for an annual income of at least 7 percent to account for spending rates of 4 to 5 percent plus inflation. The proceeds are used to finance the professors’ salaries and financial support. The foundations grew by an average of 5.3 percent in fiscal year 2019, the first year in which the tax was levied. This is the lowest performance since 2016.

Stanford and Harvard each achieved a return of 6.5 percent after 11.3 percent and 10 percent in 2018, respectively.

Schools are still waiting for guidance from the Internal Revenue Service to calculate their payments. Stanford and Harvard determined the estimated payments at the end of their fiscal years, but they could still change. Most universities end their business years on June 30th.

Universities must state on their annual 990 tax forms whether they have paid the levy. According to an IRS spokesman, they do not have to publicly disclose the amount.