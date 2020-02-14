The Australian Pop-Punks Stand Atlantic have the new single Shh! Filed that you can hear below.

It is the band’s first new material from 2020 and follows the independent Single Hate Me (sometimes) from last year.

“Nowadays it’s easy to feel manipulated by other people’s opinions and to speak words that are not our own,” says singer Bonnie Fraser about the track. “Shh! It is about realizing that it is time for others to stop telling us what to think and to listen to ourselves.

“Don’t let anyone’s thoughts speak into your throats. Speak from your heart and people will listen.”

READ THIS: 17 cover versions of pop songs that actually rule

The single comes when the band is in the middle of a European tour with The Maine.

Stand Atlantic are currently touring the UK and Europe with The Maine – get your tickets now.

Stand Atlantic UK / European tour 2020

February

13 Munich Strom, Germany

14 Milan Ohibò, Italy

15 Zurich Complex Club, Switzerland

18 Independence from Madrid, Spain

19 Barcelona Sala Boveda, Spain

21 Paris LE TRABENDO, France

22 Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

23 Norwich Waterfront, UK

25 Leeds, Stylus, UK

26 Glasgow SWG3, Great Britain

27 Manchester O2 Ritz Manchester, United Kingdom

28 Bristol SWX, UK

29 London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

March

02 – Dublin The Green Room Bar, Ireland

03 – Belfast Oh Yeah Music Center, UK