SXSW 2020 has announced the last round of speakers for its lineup. New keynote speakers are Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and writer Damon Lindelof talking about their collaboration on the HBO series Watchmen. St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein discuss their new film The Nowhere Inn; Janelle Monáe; Director Lulu Wang; Soo-Man Lee, founder of SM Entertainment, in conversation with Michelle Jubelirer, COO of the Capitol Music Group; and Michael Moore in conversation with Roger Waters from Pink Floyd. The new group joins previously announced keynote speakers such as Kim Gordon, Diplo and others.

SXSW has also announced a number of other speakers for the event, including Holly Herndon, Ozzy Osbourne, Margo Price, Spike Jonze, Stephen Colbert, Desus and Mero. The full program for the festival can be found here.

Watch Carrie Brownstein on Pitchforks “Over / Under”: