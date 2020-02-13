Andrew Andella signs his national letter of intent

Andrew Andella entered Bishop Hendricken’s soccer field on a hot summer Sunday last July. St. Raphael’s 5’10, 180 pound defensive back was one of more than 100 high school soccer players who demonstrated their skills in the oppressive heat. From a distance, the sea of ​​players, all dressed in black short-sleeved performance shirts, all looked the same. On closer inspection, however, Andella noticed – especially one person – the NFL veteran Will Blackmon.

“The kid can ball,” said Blackmon, former Boston College and Hendricken All-American, who spent 12 years in the NFL.

Andella, who was under the radar as a junior after his team had barely won a game in St. Raphael, took the opportunity to work with Blackmon on the second annual Blackmon / Rowley Combine last summer.

“It really started for me,” said Andella recently. “I had the opportunity to work on the combine with Will Blackmon. It was phenomenal to work with someone who has been in the NFL for 12 years and has practically the same position as me (DB). I focused more and understood what the technology meant for him and what it should mean for me. “

“I was impressed by his competitive spirit. He accepted every challenge we faced him. He not only accepted the challenge, but also won it, ”said Blackmon after the combine. “Andrew impressed me with his one-on-one reporting and discipline. He was patient and he was not lacking in confidence. “

Andella was full of everything Blackmon offered in the combine.

“I tried to pay attention to everything he said and bring it into my game. I knew that listening to (on Blackmon) would gain confidence on the field because I knew that an NFL player had done this for several years and was successful, ”said Andella. “It was amazing to learn from Will. He definitely triggered all of this (success) and motivated me to work harder and stand out. “

“All of these camps and combines will have talented children. What I am looking for is this talented child who is presenting something else … someone who is ready to measure and separate. That’s exactly what Andrew did, “said Blackmon.” He challenged every top receiver in the camp and won pretty much every battle. That’s why he’s going to play soccer in college. If you are good enough and continue to face difficult challenges and are not afraid, someone will find you. “

The University of New Haven found Andella.

Last Wednesday, Andella signed his letter of intent for the University of New Haven in a bright blue shirt with chargers spread out on the front. When he colored the letter, he received applause from family, friends, and coaches who surrounded him in the St. Raphael gym.

“I’m very excited. My brother (Tyler) is going to New Haven, so I’ve been to school a lot. I fell in love with the blue field. I really wanted to go there. I knew I had a lot to do getting there, “said Andella.” I am so happy that the hard work was worth it and I can go there now. “

The signing of the letter of intent was the culmination of hard work that began long before last summer, but intensified after Andella had the opportunity to work with Blackmon on the combine. Andella, a two-sport athlete who also plays hockey, spent the summer in the gym, gained £ 20, and went on a mission to his last high school season in St. Raphael – so that others would notice him like Blackmon ,

Mission accomplished.

LETS GO ANDREW !!!!!! https://t.co/1Nj3yS4tTG

– Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon), February 6, 2020

Although Andella played with a broken bone in her hand most of the season, he was honored in the first team All-State and All-Division.

But the SRA captain would rather talk about his team than his own awards, and while he’s happy with his own accomplishments, he missed another goal.

“It was a struggle and heartbreaking not to make the playoffs,” said Andella. “I really wanted to help us get into the playoffs. But our upper class has done a great job of helping the younger players and the program is getting better. It was very important to me to be a good role model and to help the younger children in our program with my leadership. When I was a freshman, I had seniors in front of me who played football in college. They were great role models. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to play football in college. Now as a senior, I wanted to be the same role model for our younger players here in St. Raphael. “

“Andrew and Albert Guwoe were two of the best captains I’ve ever had,” said experienced St. Raphael coach Mike Sassi. “They are both great leaders and have done all the little things to help our program. We were 2-5 this year but lost three close games. We were much more competitive and focused. You really helped the younger people. “

Sassi said the UNH will have a strong competitor.

“Andrew is a bulldog. He will do anything to help his team win. We played Shea and put him on her running back (URI bound Jaylen) Smith and he kept Smith under 100 yards, his only game under 100 yards all year round. Andrew closed it. We played against Hendricken and he thought Angel Sanchez (twice All-Stater) for 11 yards to catch. When we played against a team that had a stud, we put Andrew on him. We almost played a basketball version of Box and One. We would fix everything and make Andrew her best player. He was very proud to take these people out. He is a tough competitor. He was a great captain. He led our team in catch and led our team in reception. He was everywhere on the field on both sides of the ball. He was our leading punt and kick returner, our best DB and defensive MVP of our team. “

Despite another loss record, Andella was no longer under the radar.

“If you are 2-5, you are afraid that it will be overlooked, but at the coaching meetings every coach said he was a special player,” said Sassi.

UNH, led by head coach and Rhode Island-born Chris Pincine, noted that Andella was also special.

“New Haven gets someone who is athletic and fast. His greatest attribute must be that he is physical, ”said Silas Copeland, Saints DB coach, who has worked closely with Andella over the past four years. “New Haven gets someone who will be committed to his program for four years and will give everything. We are really proud of him. He has done a lot of work since his first year. He got better and better every year. One of the biggest things that make him a defender is that he’s not afraid of competition or a challenge. When he sees it, he goes out and does what he can to be the best player out there. “

Andella is one of several from Rhode Island who will continue to play football at college level next year.

“Everyone says we have a lot of talent in Rhode Island, but everyone is talking about the fact that we are the smallest state and that nobody pays attention to us in football. I think it’s great that so many will be playing in college, ”said Andella. “I congratulate them because, like me, they try to play on the next level and do great things. When we’re in the field, I have some quarrels with them. That’s because we’re both competitive. I am happy for everyone and everyone who makes it to the next level. “