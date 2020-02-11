St. Michael’s College

34

–

3

Gonzaga College

Champions St. Michael’s College made it to the Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final and won Gonzaga College in Donnybrook in the repeat of last year’s final.

Fintan Gunne of St Michael’s College celebrates his team’s third attempt. Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

A series of attempts by James Power caused the Ailesbury Road team to take a 14-3 lead in the first round against a Gonzaga team that had shocked 69-year-old champion Blackrock College.

Power was central to this win, as was full-back Chris Cosgrave, who scored four conversions and two penalties.

While taking the time to get involved in this competition, the keepers broke the dead end in the 11th minute.

From her second entry into Gonzaga 22, Jack Boyle released his prop Power for a powerful finish.

The performance was excellent in the early stages, and the bottleneck turned in 21 minutes for his second attempt.

Cosgrave failed in a subsequent long-range attempt before Gonzaga opened his account with a Harry Colbert penalty before the break.

However, Michael’s scoring sequence was only temporarily interrupted. Just six minutes after the restart, hooker Lee Barron put the finishing touches to a line-out mouth at the bective end of the floor. Cosgrave’s outstanding touchline hit increased her advantage and brought her within reach of the last four places.

Gonzaga suffered another blow when blindside flanker Arthur Henry was given a yellow card in the third quarter and Barron immediately punished her with his second half attempt.

Cosgrave delivered the extras again and later added a number of penalties to relieve St. Michaels until the penultimate round.

Goalscorer for St. Michael’s College: J Power, L Barron 2 attempts, C Cosgrave 2 pens, 4 disadvantages

Goal scorer for Gonzaga College: H Colbert pen.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: C Cosgrave; E Kelly, S O’Kelly, H McWade, H McErlean; N Carroll, F Gunne; J Boyle, L. Barron, J. Power; J Guinane, S Woods; D Ryan, C Booth, W Hickey.

Substitutions: J Nicholson for McErlean (45), M Barron for Ryan, J Woods for Gunne (both 56), Z Baird for Barron, J Egan for Boyle, D Carroll for Booth (all 67), D Rogan for Power (70) ,

GONZAGA COLLEGE: J MacNulty; H. Lynn, B. Barron, J. Browne, S. Wilson; H. Colbert, E. O. Callaghan; G. Morris, G. Kenny, R. Shaw; S Carroll, S O’Connell; A Henry, T. Cullen, H. Fitzgerald.

Substitutions: D Colbert for Browne (18), N Maguire for Morris, M Colgan for O’Callaghan (both 44), L Hassett for Lynn (60), C Murphy for Carroll (70).

Referee: A Cole (LRR).