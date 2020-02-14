St. Mary’s School in Ukiah is holding its 51st Carnival fundraiser on February 22 and 23 to support the school and the community. On Saturday there will be dinner and a gala for people aged 21 and over in the Carl Purdy Hall on the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds from 5:30 p.m. until 12:30 p.m., while a carnival with fun for the whole family takes place in the Carl Purdy Hall on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. St. Mary’s School is a Catholic K-8 school at S. Dora St. 991 in Ukiah.

The Saturday evening gala features dinner at S’Wine Country BBQ, silent and live auctions, games and dancing with DJ Larry Thompson. Contests include a dream vacation with a $ 3,000 travel voucher and $ 1,000 cash, a Little River Getaway, $ 760, an iPad Pro, $ 500, and a Yeti Roadie Cooler, $ 200. The carnival has free admission to the public and games, student performances, groceries for sale, a live class project auction, and silent auctions. Students from St. Mary who bring a cake or baked goods on the cake on Sunday will receive a free clothing pass per student.

In addition to the weekend celebrations, St. Mary’s is hosting its 69th Annual Clam Chowder Feed for Men on Thursday, February 20th at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s School at S. Dora St. 991 in Ukiah. The event offers everything you can eat, chowder, drinks, a raffle and auction.

Saint Mary’s had its first carnival in 1970 and the school has organized the event every year since then. The school raised $ 10,000 during the first carnival in 1970 and over $ 100,000 over the weekend for various school improvements over the past few years.

Part of the money helps reduce student tuition within the school’s general budget and operating budget. Additional funds raised flow into the school’s Fund-a-Need, which enables the school to buy certain items that classrooms and students need. This year, the school plans to spend potential money updating its computer room with 30 new Chromebooks and a mobile charging station with another 30 Chromebooks that students can bring to the classroom.

Last year the school used funds to repair part of the school’s roofing. In the past few years, she has upgraded computers and repaired the science laboratory.

St. Mary Mardi Gras 2019 Fundraiser. (Contributed Photo)

Tickets can be bought at St. Mary’s School. For more information, please visit www.stmarysukiah.org or call (707) 462-3888.