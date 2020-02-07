Advertisement

Ten years ago, when Lady Antebellum was on her way to becoming the country’s superstar, the trio visited the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids seminar. This moment left a lasting impression.

“It was one of the first moments in our shared career that we realized we had a platform and could make a difference,” Lady A’s Dave Haywood told Boot during the Country Cares Seminar 2020. “This visit, the first Meeting the patients … is kind of a special place in our heart. “

Since then, Lady Antebellum has taken on the task of collecting donations for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and supporting it. “This is an organization, a place where we wholeheartedly believe in what they do. St. Jude is just incredible,” said Hillary Scott. And now that Haywood, Scott and Charles Kelley are all parents, the hospital’s mission feels especially important to them.

“Seeing the parents, what they’re going through, but also the strength they are showing in front of their child … I know that has to be difficult,” Kelley says. “Because there is a lot of joy (in St. Jude) … but I definitely feel for the parents and it’s nice that they don’t have to worry about finances … It’s nice that that doesn’t matter on the table, they lost it for a while. “

At the Country Cares Seminar 2020 Lady Antebellum was honored with the Angels Among Us Award for her support from St. Jude. Jake Owen (2019), Brad Paisley (2018) and Darius Rucker (2017) are previous Angels Among Us winners.

From February 6th to 7th, Taste of Country supports more than a dozen country radio stations with a webathon / radiothon for fundraising for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Almost $ 9.2 million has been raised in the past six joint efforts, and additional TSM stations have been added during the year. If you would like to donate, find out about various options here.

With Randy Owen we can’t get over this special moment in St. Jude:

