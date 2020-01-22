advertisement

After a remarkable career in religious service and education – of which more than four decades spent in the Archdiocese of Vancouver – Sister Mary Ellen Burns, CSJ, will retire to Toronto, the last of the Sisters of St. Joseph, at the end of the month. from Toronto who has served in the Archdiocese for almost a century.

While Sister Burns, 83, will enjoy the comfort of the retirement home of the order, her legacy will undoubtedly live on for many years in B.C.

“Through your ministry, you have made an extraordinary contribution to our local church by educating countless young Catholics in the truth of faith,” wrote Archbishop J. Michael Miller earlier this month in a farewell letter to Sister Burns.

“Your presence in Vancouver will be deeply missed, especially by those who have experienced the love of Christ in their daily lives through your apostolic work and who have come to know him [more] through your catechesis.”

Sister Burns was born in Sardis and, after gaining her education qualifications in Vancouver, entered the Sisters of St. Joseph at the age of 19 in 1956. She taught in Ontario and then in North America. before arriving in Vancouver in 1962.

She taught at various schools in the Vancouver area before becoming the coordinator of religious education programs in the Archdiocese, a position she held from 1981 to 1995. For the next 22 years, Sister Burns was the local director of the Holy Childhood Association, known for the millions of dollars in pennies, dimes, quarters and madmen collected by school children for foreign missions.

At the same time, she was also director of the English program for Japanese homestay students at the University of Nanzan.

Her dedication and excellence did not go unnoticed. On March 16, 2016, she received the Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, the most important award from the Holy See for outstanding service.

“She was an important member of the Office for Religious Education and was greatly appreciated in the work she did, both by teachers and catechists,” Mgr said. Gregory Smith, pastor of Christ the Redeemer parish in West Vancouver.

Mgr. Smith, who was both Archbishop Chancellor and Director of the Pontifical Mission Society, also praised Sister Burns for her leadership with the Holy Childhood Association, the pontifical mission company dedicated to promoting children’s missionary awareness and supporting foreign missions.

“She worked tirelessly to promote mission awareness among children throughout the Archdiocese,” Mgr. Smith said and added that she brought “a nice, soft touch” into her work.

“I can’t think of a better example of a religious life in the service of the church than Sister Mary Ellen.”

Catherine Oberndorf was the director of Elementary St. Augustine in Vancouver for 27 years and saw firsthand the good that Sister Burns achieved. “Sister Mary Ellen was always kind, considerate, and enthusiastic about her work,” she said. “She did a wonderful job of addressing schools and letting children read the work and understand that Holy Childhood did.”

That was not surprising, given the challenges to attract children’s attention in the 21st century, Oberndorf said. “Sister Mary Ellen has done everything to inspire children to think of someone other than herself.”

Sister Burns looks back on her career with great affection and satisfaction. “I always wanted to be a teacher, so clearly teaching would be at the top of the list” of the favorite parts of her career, she said. “I gave all levels, but I think my favorite classes were the small first graders.”

She also greatly enjoyed every new group of catechists that she helped during her 14 years at the Office for Religious Education.

“Looking back, the St. Joseph Sisters taught in 11 Archbishop’s schools and were the founders of most of them,” she said.

“I hope that our legacy will be these strong, vibrant Catholic schools. My prayer is that they will continue to form communities of devout, active, mission-oriented youth for the church of tomorrow. “

Archbishop Miller noted that the departure of Sister Burns marks the end of an era that began in 1922 when a small group of sisters came to Vancouver at the invitation of Bishop Timothy Casey and father Louis Forget to teach at St. Patrick’s School.

“Thank you so much for everything you and your sisters have given us,” he wrote. “May God continue to bless you and protect you as you enter a new season.”

Read the full ‘call story’ from Sr. Mary Ellen here: https://rcav.org/testimonies-sister-mary-ellen-burns-csj/

