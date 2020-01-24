St. Francis de Sales guide for the use of social media

advertisement

Although social media is a great tool to bring us into contact with people around the world, they can also lead us on a dark path of gossip, slander and judgment. Our emotions can easily be “released”, and the anonymity of the internet can protect us from the natural effects of non-charitable words.

When Francis lived in the 16th century, St. Francis de Sales wrote a profound spiritual work entitled Introduction to Divine Life that contains a wealth of wisdom that can still be applied today in the 21st century.

For example, he writes:Do not pronounce a man as a drunk, although you may have seen him drunkor an adulterer, because you know that he has sinned; a single act does not make him eternal … Noah was once drunk, and moreover Lot was guilty of incest, yet neither of the two men could be spoken of as usually given to such sins; Nor would you call Saint Paul a man of blood or blasphemy, because he had blasphemed and shed blood before becoming a Christian … what assurance do we have that he who was a sinner yesterday is the same today? “

The temptation of social media is to see a news story or a friend’s message and immediately draw conclusions, creating a negative image of that person with a single post. We all make mistakes and sometimes what we post gives a negative impression of who we are. However, we cannot judge based on what we see on social media.

St. Francis would even go so far as to try to make an excuse for the person and see them in the best possible light.

When you hear anger from someone, reasonably doubt the accusation; or if that is impossible, make an excuse available to the perpetrator; and where that may not even be, be pathetic and compassionate, and remind those with whom you speak that those who stand upright do this only by God’s grace. Do your best to check the scandal carrier and if you know something that is beneficial to the criticized person, take the trouble to mention it.

There is no point in pointing a finger at someone else when we have made no effort to correct the mistakes in our own lives. We cannot look into the heart of another person, but we can look into our own heart.

In our messages and responses on social media, St. Francis de Sales has even more specific suggestions.

Let your words be kind, frank, sincere, clear, simple and true; avoid all artifacts, duplicity and appearances, and remember that although it is not always good to publish everything that is true abroad, it is never allowed to oppose the truth. Make it your rule to never consciously say what is not strictly true, accusatory or apologetic, and always remember that God is the God of truth.

He further suggests: “when it is necessary to contradict someone, or against it assert your own opinion, It should be ready careful and thoughtful, without irritation or vehemence. Indeed, we gain nothing by sharpness or frenzy. “

Finally, we must emphasize quality of our online conversations, instead of quantity.

The silence, so praised by wise men of yesteryear, does not so much refer to a literal use of few words as to do not use many useless words. On this score we have to look less at quantity than at quality, and in my opinion we should try to avoid both extremes.

When using social media, keep these guidelines in mind and you should bring the light of Christ to others.

