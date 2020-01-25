St. Flannan's conquered Our Lady's, Templemore in the semi-final of Harty Cup

advertisement

St. Flannan’s Ennis

0-18

–

1-13

Our Lady Templemore

A determined St. Flannan’s outfit overcame a brave Our Lady’s, Templemore side in what turned out to be a teak-hard Harty Cup semi-final in Nenagh today.

Playing in the teeth of a hard breeze Our Lady started clear and forged an early two-point advantage thanks to a Kevin Maher 65 ‘and fine efforts from the reach of John Campion and Tony Cahill. Wing Back, Stephen Casey opened Flannan’s account with his first of the first three half points before Flannan restored parity in the ninth minute with further efforts from Diarmuid Cahill and a free Cian Galvin, 0-3 each.

Using a sweeper and the middle third displacing, Flannan flanked with three balls placed on the tail, two from Galvin’s stick and one near Asley Brohan free.

Thanks to Our Lady’s, they finally got hold of the tight character of the game and with John Campion in midfield calling for a storm, they refused to build Flannan’s on their three-point advantage. Flannan’s half-back line did indeed dominate the opening quarter with Cian Galvin playing in the swipe role.

Peter Power bent over the point in half at 21 minutes for Flannan’s to maintain their three-point advantage, 0-8 to 0-5, before a JD Devanney released two between the sides. Four steps in trotting from scare positions, however, hampered the efforts of the Templemore school to get back on track.

Templemore reached the front eight on the eve of the break, but thanks to a rocket from a goal by JD Devanney and with Stephen Casey and John Campion exchange points in injury time, it was the 2018 champions who brought a slender 1-7 to 0 9 to the dressing room.

Flannan missed the opportunity to level minutes in the second half with Cian Galvin, who pulled a scived free left. Our Lady quickly doubled their interval lead with a 37th minute JD Devanney free. Ashley Brohan (free) narrowed the gap once again before Flannan finally turned upside down with a smashing Oisin O’Donnell point.

Onze Lieve Vrouw has once again become clear twice, but Flannan’s were back on track with a Brohan-free 50th minute. With the game so finely balanced, Flannan’s two clearly with Cian Galvin and Ashley Brohan both on goal. Our Lady has pushed hard in extra time to gauge, but one missed JD free and another fell short. Devanney (free) narrowed the gap to a lonely point with a 64th minute free, but a late, late Cian Galvin cleared the long-distance copper confirmed Flannan’s place in this year’s Harty Cup decision maker.

Man of the competition: Cian Galvin.

Scorers:

St. Flannan’s: C. Galvin 0-6 (0-4f); S. Casey 0-3; A. Brohan 0-5 (0-2f); O. O’Donnell, K. O’Connor, D. Cahill and P. Power each 0-1.

Our Lady Templemore: j. Devanney 1-6 (0-6f); K. Maher 0-3 (0-2f, 0-165 ‘); J. Campion 0-2; T. Cahill 0-2.

Teams:

St. Flannan’s Ennis: C. Broderick, M. Reidy, D. Healy, N. Walsh; S. Casey, C. Galvin, T. Butler; C. Hegarty, J. Collins; A. Brohan, O. O’Donnell, K. O’Connor; C. Cassidy, D. Cahill, P. Power.

Subs: J. O’Donoghue for Cassidy (45 minutes)

Our Lady Templemore: P. Hassett, S. Lowe, L. Roche, H. Fogarty; J. Corcoran, K. Maher, C. O’Dwyer; C. Cadell, J. Campion; C., McCormack, K. Ryan, E. Ryan; J. Devanney, T. Cahill, P. Kinnane.

Subs: B. Stapleton for McCormack (43 minutes); D. Kennedy for Cadell (45 minutes); M. Ryan for Corcoran (56 minutes)

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick)

