advertisement

St. Basil the Great (330-379) is one of the three Cappadocian fathers in the Cappadocia region in present-day Turkey.

The other two fathers were his brother St. Gregory of Nyssa (ca. 330-395) and a close friend, St. Gregory of Nazianzus (329-389).

Scholars note that Basil was “the man of action”, Gregory of Nazianzus “the orator” and Gregory of Nyssa “the thinker”. All three Cappadocian fathers were bishops and doctors of the church.

Basil was born in Pontus, Asia Minor, one of 10 children in a remarkable family of saints. St. Macrina the Elder was his paternal grandmother, his parents were St. Basil the Elder and St. Emmelia, his oldest sister was St. Macrina and Sts. Gregorius van Nyssa and Peter van Sebaste were his brothers.

He studied rhetoric in Caesarea (now Kayseri, Turkey), Constantinople (modern Istanbul) and Athens, where he and St. Gregory Nazians became close friends.

Basil taught oratory in Caesarea, but feared the honor of the world, he gave up everything and embraced monastic life. In 357, Basil traveled across Syria, Mesopotamia and Egypt, visited monasteries and hermits of deserts in those countries, and carefully learned all the duties and practices of monastic life.

Basil founded monasteries and wrote the longer and shorter rules for their instructions, and became the father of monastic life in the east. He was a man of discipline and prayer and said that prayer spiced our daily work with hymns while we seasoned food with salt.

The Aryan heretics, supported by the court, then prosecuted the church and Basil was called by his bishop to retire.

He was eventually elected bishop of Caesarea. When St. Basil had to admit the Aryans to communion, the prefect, who noticed that soft words had no effect, said to him: “Are you crazy that you resist the will that the whole world bows to?” Do you not fear the wrath of the emperor, nor for exile, nor for death? ”

Basil said calmly; “No, he who has nothing to lose does not have to be afraid of losing goods; you cannot banish me, because the whole earth is my home; as far as death is concerned, it would be the greatest kindness you could give me; torments cannot harm me: one blow would end my brittle life and my suffering together. ”

The perfect said, “Never has anyone dared to speak to me like that.” Basil suggested, “Perhaps you have never met a bishop, or he would have spoken in exactly the same way, with the same interests to defend.” Basil was so fearless and influential that even the Arian Emperor Valens was afraid to oust him.

As a theologian, Basil taught the doctrine of the Trinity with the formula of one substance (nature) in three hypostases (persons). Basil had a great love for the poor and needy. He built orphanages, schools, hospitals and homes for the elderly. He organized a women’s association for the care of the poor and needy. After an earthquake, he worked for days without sleep to dig debris with his own hands to save the captive people.

In his book Church Fathers: From Clemens from Rome to Augustine, Pope Benedict XVI said: “Basil’s profound thought emerges in this suggestive sentence:” All poor people look at our hands, just as we look at God’s hands when we are in need to be ‘.”

Benedict XVI also pointed out that “in spite of his constant concern to do charitable acts that are the hallmark of faith, Basil was also a wise” liturgical reformer. ” Eucharistic prayer IV in the Roman Missal was a composition influenced by the style of the liturgical prayer the Anaphora of Saint Basil.

Basil died in 379 and is revered as a church doctor.

巴西 略 ── 一個 「行動 的 人」

卡帕 都 西亞 地域, 位 處 今天 的 土耳其 教會 在 卡帕 都 西亞 出 了 三位 教父, 是 聖 大 巴西 公元 (公元 330-379 年) .., 他 的 兄弟 聖 國 瑞 賴 薩 (大約 公元 330 – 395 年), 和 他們 的 一個 好朋友, 聖 國 瑞 納 祥 (公元 329 -… 389 年) 學者 注意到, 巴西 略 是 「行動 的 人」, 國 瑞 納 祥 是 一個 「宣講 者」, 國 瑞.賴 薩 則 是 一個 「思想家」.這 三位 同 是 來自 卡帕 都 西亞 的 教父, 均 是 教會 的 主教 及 聖 師.

advertisement

巴西 略 被 加 尊稱 為 「大」, 約 於 公元 329 年, 在 現今 土耳其, 小 亞 世 亞 的 龐特斯 出生 他 出自 一個 傑出 的 聖 善 家庭;祖母 是 聖 長 瑪 潔 娜, 父親 是 聖 長 巴西 略, 母親 是 聖 艾美 儷 雅.的 的 姐姐 是 聖 瑪 潔 娜, 聖 國 瑞.賴 薩 和 聖 伯 鐸.沙伯 棣 是 他 的 兄弟.

大 巴西 略 分別 在 凱撒 肋 亞 (今日 土耳其 的 畿 塞利), 君士坦丁堡 (今天 伊斯坦堡) 和 雅典 修讀 修辭 學.他 在 雅典 成為 聖 國 瑞.納 祥 的 好朋友.

公元 357 年, 他 到 過 敘利亞, 美 索 不 特米亞 和 埃及, 走訪 不同 的 隱 修院, 在 荒漠 的 隱 修士, 小心 研究 他們 的 隱 修 生活 和 操守.他 自己 亦 創辦 隱 修院, 寫下 指導 性 的 大小 規則, 成了 東方 教會 的 隱 修 鼻祖, 是 一位 嚴明 的 紀律 者, 認為 祈禱 與 聖 詠 是 用來 調劑 生活, 猶如 鹽 是 食物 的 調味一樣 一樣.

的 略 異端 藉著 相應 的 政權, 極度 猖獗 地 打壓 教會, 大 巴西 略 從 隱 修 生活 中 被 召回, 協助 對抗 異端, 後來 晉 牧 成為 凱撒 肋 亞 主教.當 他 與 異端 教 長 對質 時, 他 的 嚴正 立場 使 對方 一籌莫展, 不禁 出 言 恐嚇, 說: 「整個 世界 在 臣服 之 際, 你 不怕 惹怒 君王, 把 你 放逐, 把 你 處死 嗎?」 大巴西 略 平靜 地 反駁 道: 「一個 一無所有 的 人 ， 不怕 失去 財產。 你 不能 放逐 我 ， 因為 我 四海 為 家 ； 於 處死 ， 那 是 你 對 我 最大 的 恩待 ； 酷刑 不能 傷害 我 一 擊 便 便 一 擊 便 一并 終結 我 脆弱 的 生命 官 痛苦。 」」 」長 回答:「 從 沒有 人 敢 這樣 向 我 回話! 」大 巴西 略 解釋 說:「!可能 你 從未 遇見 過 一個 主教 吧 」他 的 無畏 和 說服力, 連 異端 的 瓦倫斯 王 也 不敢惹 他.

作為 一位 神學 家, 大 巴西 略 指出 聖 三 奧 蹟, 就是 一個 性 體 中 有 三個 位 格 他 對 貧苦 有 的 人, 顯示 關懷: .. 他 建立 孤兒院, 學校, 醫院 和 護 老 院他 把 婦女 組織 起來, 專 責 照料 病弱 的 人 曾經 一次 的 地震 過後, 他 日以繼夜, 不眠不休, 徒手 挖掘, 盡力 救助 瓦礫 下 的 人 教宗 本 篤 十六 世 說: .. 「大 巴西 略 的 深思, 在 這 令人 回味 的 話 中 站 出來: 『所有 的 窮困 者 望著 我們 的 雙手, 就 如 我們 有 需要 時 望著 天主 的 雙手.』 」

教宗 本 篤 十六 世 又 指出: 除了 時常 關心 行 愛德 善行, 大 巴西 略 也是 一個 富有 智慧 的 『禮儀 改革者』.

羅馬 彌撒 經 書中 的 「感恩 經 第四 式」, 是 受到 聖 大 巴西 略 的 感恩 經 影響.公元 大 巴西 略 死於 公元 379 年, 被尊為 「教會 聖 師」.

advertisement