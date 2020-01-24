advertisement

After bringing Indian hockey to some beautiful highlights, Olympian P.R. Sreejesh started a new venture to promote sport among children.

The Indian goalkeeper will be the main mentor and promoter of the Campeones Sports City, which will be launched in Kakkanad on Saturday with facilities for football, basketball, role-playing and yoga in the first phase. It will contain 10 badminton courts in the next phase. “We also plan to make contact with schools and exchange programs with foreign clubs. Talks are also planned to bring a foreign coach in short periods, “said Sreejesh here Thursday.

Although Sreejesh will be the face of the new venture, a few others will be actively involved in the implementation of the program. The plan is to have around 200 children in each sport.

advertisement

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement