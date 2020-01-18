Spurs' winless run goes in the draw in the form of Watford | further national sport

advertisement

WATFORD, England (AP) – Tottenham celebrated their fourth Premier League game without a win in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Watford and was able to avoid defeat thanks to a penalty shootout by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Jose Mourinho’s team has not won in the Premier League since beating Brighton on December 26, and the disappointment was clear when Dele Alli dropped an item on the floor after a substitution.

advertisement

After missing both chances at the start of the second half, Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen Watford gave away a penalty when he deflected a shot from Troy Deeney with his arm as he slipped into the box.

Deeney took the shot to score the penalty, which he struck powerfully but too close to goalkeeper Gazzaniga, who showed quick reactions to push him away.

The late substitute Ignacio Pussetto made a decisive intervention for Watford when he cleared the ball in added time in the penalty area. Goal line technology showed that most, but not all, of the ball was over the line when Pussetto cleared.

The failure against relegation-threatened Watford is another blow to Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League after reaching last season’s final.

Top scorer Harry Kane is injured and Tottenham haven’t scored in three league games in a row. The first three of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela were just an occasional threat to Watford’s defense.

Watford made it six games unbeaten in a row under new manager Nigel Pearson.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement