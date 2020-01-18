Spurs' Mills aims to raise awareness of indigenous cultures in national sports

advertisement

MIAMI (AP) – Patty Mills was standing in the corner of the field, looking at the rest of his San Antonio Spurs that were wrapping up a recent exercise.

Different races, different countries, different cultures were represented. The importance was not lost on Mills, who was in San Antonio longer than any other player on the squad.

“You see how multicultural it is,” said Mills. “We are a melting pot organization.”

And now Mills is trying to put his own culture in a brighter light. Mills – an Australian whose mother is Aboriginal and whose father is from the Torres Strait Islands – and the Spurs are holding an indigenous culture festival on Sunday that coincides with San Antonio’s home game against Miami.

The day will include performances by the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation – an Indian group made up of indigenous descendants who first populated the San Antonio area – and a giveaway for a bobble head showing Mills holding his ancestral flags.

“When I came to San Antonio to tell my story, I was accepted as a different person with a different culture to share,” said Mills. “We have a certain connection with this camaraderie because we have something in common. That’s why I felt so comfortable in San Antonio, got to know a new culture and shared my own. I think it works in both directions.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he fully supports Mills’ initiative.

“He wasn’t pushed or persuaded or anything,” said Popovich. “That is all his wish and what he certainly wanted to be involved in.”

Mills’ efforts on Sunday come at a time when Australia – with the help of many around the world – is trying to cope with unprecedented wildfires that have burned more than 40,000 square miles of scrubland, rainforests and national parks. It is estimated that more than 1 billion wild animals were killed in the fires.

“You’re trying to put out the fire, so to speak,” said Mills. “But hopefully this has broadened everyone’s perspective on how we can hopefully prevent these things from happening. I think that meeting and unifying is the key factor at this point. All Australians, Indigenous Australians, I honestly believe that this is a sign of that is that we have distanced ourselves a little too much from our country. “

Mills wants this event to go beyond Sunday.

“There are aborigines around the world, and hopefully the message can reach these people and make them do the best, be it basketball or sports, or anything else,” he said. “That’s the message. I use my story to connect with other people. Even if you are not native or indigenous, I hope you can connect with the story.”

