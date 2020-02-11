NEW YORK – The $ 26 billion T-Mobile and Sprint merger has been approved and ends a year-long effort to combine the third and fourth largest U.S. mobile operators.

A federal judge decided on Tuesday to give the two telecommunications giants the opportunity to join forces. This decision is expected to dramatically change the landscape of the U.S. wireless market. District magistrate Victor Marrero said in his ruling that he did not provide for the companies to “pursue anti-competitive behavior” and dismissed the lawsuit filed by thirteen states and the District of Columbia to block the deal.

The merger creates three equally large competitors in the mobile communications business: the “new” T-Mobile, Verizon and AT & T (the CNN parent company WarnerMedia belongs to AT & T). The satellite company Dish Network plans to use the deal as a catalyst to become a new mobile operator.

The judge said that Sprint alone is unlikely to “continue to operate as a strong national competitor”. Sprint is currently in fourth place, but the company quickly lost customers and claims that it can set up a nationwide 5G network without T-networks. Cell phone was unsafe. Marrero added that he believes Dish will hit the market and create significant competition to fill the void Sprint has left.

Prosecutors general argued that the merger’s approval would worsen mobile communications and prices for Americans. But Marrero said he was ultimately not convinced by economic theories and analytical modeling of the states, and wrote that the two sides’ claims ultimately resulted in competing crystal balls. He said he essentially relies on his own “front-line skills and experience” to make a decision.

“How the future is manifested and implemented is a multifaceted phenomenon that is not necessarily based on theoretical forces or mathematical models,” he wrote.

Sprint shares rose a remarkable 70% at the opening. The T-Mobile share also recorded an increase of 12% on Tuesday.

John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, called the verdict a “big win” and said in a statement that the new company that will keep the T-Mobile name is “great for consumers and great for competition”.

During the two-week trial period, Sprint and T-Mobile said the combination would “enhance” T-Mobile’s uncarrier strategy, which would result in benefits for consumers such as the end of mobile phone contracts and would allow them to achieve super-fast nationwide 5G introduce the ultimate next generation wireless network.

On Tuesday, companies announced other benefits of the merger, including new jobs. They said the combination would ultimately employ 11,000 more full-time workers than the independent companies would have in the next four years. They said an additional 12,000 jobs would be created to employ 600 new businesses and five new customer experience centers.

The merger could be completed in early April. A new website has been launched to promote the combined companies at NewTMobile.com.

To address antitrust concerns, Sprint and T-Mobile have signed an agreement with Dish Network, which plans to buy some wireless devices from the companies to create a new nationwide network operator. The companies hoped that this would eliminate the merger’s impact on the market. They also promised not to increase prices in the first three years after the merger.

The fusion saga between T-Mobile and Sprint has been running since April 2018 when the current deal was proposed. State regulators, including the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, approved the merger last year. The state was the final hurdle, and Sprint and T-Mobile fought in December in a Manhattan federal court to approve the deal.

Both the FCC and the DOJ praised the judge’s decision. Department of Justice cartel chief Makan Delrahim said in a statement that he was pleased that the judge approved the DOJ’s decision to support Dish Network as its fourth wireless competitor.

Ajit Pai, FCC chairman, also said he was “happy” with the decision, citing the companies’ promise to expand 5G.

“This transaction is a unique opportunity to accelerate the deployment of 5G across the United States, to use the critical mid-band spectrum more productively, and to provide rural Americans with much faster mobile broadband,” said a statement by Pai. “This is a huge win for American consumers.”

Concerns remain

The two attorneys general, who had led the states’ struggle against the merger, were not satisfied with the decision.

Letitia James, the New York corporation, said in a statement that restricted competition was “bad for consumers, bad for workers, and bad for innovation.” She added that states will consider a possible complaint.

California AG Xavier Becerra said he was “ready to fight as long as necessary to protect innovation and competitive costs.”

The Communications Workers of America said in a statement on Tuesday that the merger could endanger 30,000 jobs.

“During this process, regulators designed to protect public interest have ignored clear evidence that this merger would result in a significant loss of wireless jobs,” said CWA President Chris Shelton in the statement, adding that T -Mobile employees should be able to do this once the union is complete.

Consumers are likely to see short-term promotions and competitive offerings from all three mobile giants, Forrester chief analyst Frank Gillett said in an emailed comment. However, whether consumers are positively or negatively influenced in the long term depends on Dish’s marketability.

“The long-term question of whether there is sufficient competition for cellular services is up for debate,” said Gillett. “The answer will come from Dish Network and its CEO – if they keep their promises to invest in and become a 5G network.” There will still be four important options in the next seven years. “

Dish has wanted to enter the cellular market for a decade, spent around $ 12 billion on radio frequencies, and promised the FCC that it would have a nationwide 5G network by 2023.

However, there are major hurdles for Dish: The company does not currently have its own network and would initially serve its own mobile customers via T-Mobile’s network infrastructure. In addition, only Sprint prepaid customers will be taken over as part of the merger business, a type of customer that is generally less important for cellular companies.

Dish’s managing director, Charlie Ergen, argued during the process that his company was up to the task.

“This is not a fantasy for us,” said Ergen. “We’ve wanted to get into this wireless business for the past 10 years. I’ve worked on it almost every day. Now the stars have aligned to make it happen and we know we can keep up.”

