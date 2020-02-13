This advertising function is provided by Welcome to Fife. Find out more.

February 13, 2020

This spring there is an abundance of art, poems, whiskey and natural splendor to discover in the kingdom

As daylight hours lengthen and the cold edge of winter grows milder, you should celebrate a true feast of seasonal glory in the north of the Firth. This spring, the Kingdom of Fife is home to renowned poetry festivals, Europe’s largest street fair, world-class art exhibitions and an abundance of flowers. To help you get the most out of the full calendar of the season, we’ve put together a list of the events we’re most looking forward to.

Cambo Snowdrop Festival

Say goodbye to the end of winter and marvel at the splendor of early spring in the National Snowdrop Collection at Cambo Gardens, a wonderful showcase with over 350 different types of snowdrops. Take a quiet walk through the woods or visit the café for a hearty lunch. The property will also host an extensive program of activities throughout the festival, including art exhibitions, guided tours, family-friendly meetings, and discussions.

Cambo Snowdrop Festival, Cambo Gardens and Estate, St. Andrews, through Monday, March 16

Cambo snowdrops Festival in Cambo gardens and estates

StAnza: Scotland’s International Poetry Festival

This March, the coastal city of St. Andrews will once again welcome the return of StAnza, the internationally known celebration of poetry. With an abundance of readings, performances, slams, open microphones, workshops and exhibitions on the program, lovers and writers of verses will delve deeply into this year’s topic “coastlines” and examine how our culture was uniquely shaped by the place where the sea meets land, how poetry deals with these waterways and also the existential threat of climate change. Another focus is on the term ‘North’ itself and why people’s imaginations are constantly being directed in that direction and why there are poems from the Shetland, North and Scottish neighbors.

StAnza: Scotland’s International Poetry Festival, various venues, St. Andrews, Wed 4 – Sun 8 March

Fife Whiskey Festival

Experience a drama at this festival dedicated to the “Water of Life” and showcase the goods of over 30 distilleries and independent bottlers from across Scotland. Try the amber gold from favorites like Blair Athol, Glenfiddich, Glen Moray, Fraiser of Scotland, Wemyss Malts, Old Putney and Glen Scotia, all included in the ticket price.

Fife Whiskey Festival, The Corn Exchange, Cupar, Fri 6th – Sun 8th March

Left market

Cotton candy ready. Europe’s largest street fair returns to the Kirkcaldy Waterfront, bringing with it a variety of exciting rides, evasive maneuvers, funhouses, games, ghost trains, trampolines, delicious street vendors and more. Immerse the waterfront in the exciting action, while light and music brighten, or take a stroll along the promenade and enjoy the spectacle from afar.

Left Market, Kirkcaldy Waterfront, Wed 15 – Mon April 20

Left market at Kirkcaldy Waterfront

Going Dutch: The Painting Collection

Experience the distinctive oeuvre of the Dutch masters in this showcase of Frederick Sharp’s great art collection from the Netherlands, inspired by his love of golf. A curator and a specialist guide hold two-hour conversations and tours of these treasures. Attendees also have the opportunity to enjoy the stately interior of the Hill of Tarvit, built by Robert Lorimer in the Scottish Arts and Crafts style and specially built for Sharp’s extensive collection.

Going Dutch: The Painting Collection, Hill of Tarvit Mansion, Cupar, Fri March 20th and Sat August 28th

Scotland’s Daffodil Festival

These yellow flowers are a sure sign of the arrival of spring. On the grounds of the Backhouse Rossie Estate are wild, sunny flowers with the world’s largest national collection of Backhouse Narcissus. Enjoy both historical and modern narcissus varieties on the weekend as well as an abundance of other spring blossoms as well as a lively program with family-friendly activities, walks, gardening talks and plant stands.

Scotland’s Daffodil Festival, Backhouse Rossie Estate, Sat 11th-Sun April 12th

Artline Open Doors Weekend

Highlights from the ONFife Art Collection

Let yourself be inspired by selected works of art from the great ONFife art collection, which are part of a major renovation of their galleries. While paintings with a connection to the kingdom are shown in one room, the other shows the best of contemporary Scottish art. From breathtaking landscapes to portraits of famous fifers to pieces by John Bellany and David Mach, this highlight promises a visual feast.

Highlights from the ONFife art collection, Kirkcaldy Galleries, War Memorial Gardens and Kirkcaldy until May 27th

Open Studios North Fife and Artline Open Doors Weekend

Get an intimate behind-the-scenes look as Fife artists, makers and designers open the doors of their workspaces and studios so visitors can learn what they do, how they do it, and browse through their wares. On the same weekend, at the Artline Open Doors Weekend, several renovated train stations from Fife to the edge are filled with paintings, jewelry, and handicrafts by local artists.

Open Studios North Fife, various venues, North Fife, Fri 8 – Sun 10 May; Artline Open Doors Weekend, Various venues, Fife, Sa 9 – Su 10 Mai

Beast Race

Let go of the beast and take on the longest and toughest outdoor obstacle course in the history of the Beast Race. On Saturday, the participants will face a 12 km race around the lake and experience everything that the wilderness of Fife has to offer. For those with children who would like to participate, Sunday offers a milder 6 km route and races for small children.

Beast Race, Lochore Meadows, Lochgelly, Sat 30 – Sun May 31

