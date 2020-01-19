Spread, stretch and sniff when yoga goes to the dogs

advertisement

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Inspector Spot refuses to do the right exercise.

advertisement

Christchurch yogis bring a whole new meaning to the term downward dog and recruit their posing dogs to join them for side-by-side stretch lessons.

Doga, as the classes are known, is considered beneficial to both owners and their pets by combining exercise with an opportunity to spend quality time together.

Although the class may not meet a game or run on the beach in terms of fitness, Balanced Dog founder Kathleen Crisley believes that her greyhound, Izzy, did well and enjoyed a pinch and a wind-down rack.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Lisa Lakies is not on her greyhound, Maddie.

Crisley suggested the idea of ​​bringing the global dogatrend to Christchurch ten years ago, but hit brick walls in an attempt to find a studio prepared to accommodate her greyhound, Izzy.

READ MORE:

* Cat yoga a huge success in the Catnap Cafe of Christchurch

* Downward dog, wobbly cat, bidentate therapy

* Children address concerns and stress with animal yoga

* Pet yoga: the happy baby pose

She eventually found massage, yoga and functional exercise studio MoveWell, in Phillipstown, and on Saturday a class followed with four cheeky greyhounds named Maddie, Izzy, Inspector Spot and Rosie.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Inspector Spot reinterprets downward dog.

Participants were encouraged to bend, turn and stretch, sometimes spreading their dogs to keep them in place. Dogs were welcome to roam around the room during class, and as one of the friendliest breeds in the area, they quickly made friends.

“People are looking for ways to spend quality time with their dogs … [but] we live such a busy life; most dog parents are timeless,” said Crisley.

Yoga with animals is an international booming phenomenon, with goats, rabbits and even horse yoga. Christchurch’s Catnap Cafe has also cashed in on the trend and offered classes with their cats on the property.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Maddie investigates the scene.

For Marie Auckram it was only the second time she ever tried yoga, so with Inspector Spot, 7, by her side, she eased her nerves.

“He gets more stupid as time goes by, he just wants to be close to me … I come home and there is a print of a greyhound on the bed. It’s like having a big cat.

“Because his whole life was in kennels, greyhounds are around their thing.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Instructor Casey Bell with Maddie.

Crisley, a certified dog massage therapist, strongly believes in a holistic and natural approach to animal health and celebrating dog milestones with the same power as a human.

She is currently planning the 11th birthday party of former racing dog Izzy, including a specially made cake and café outing.

Yoga instructor Casey Bell said the dogs were excited in the beginning and did “zoomies through the room”, but quickly relaxed and “all crashed and relaxed at the end”.

STACY SQUIRES / MATERIAL

Cats climbed over yogis at Catnap Cafe in Christchurch when cat yoga was launched last year.

MoveWell co-director and recent dog owner Ushma Shah said she could see the benefits of offering lessons to dogs and their families.

“What better way than opening our doors for their dogs to encourage a healthy lifestyle?”

advertisement