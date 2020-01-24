Spouses Gold Star gifted new cars at Fort Hood | KWKT

advertisement

FORT HOOD, Texas: Caliber Collision and GEICO work with the Dallas Cowboys to give invaluable gifts to family members who have lost loved ones for the ultimate sacrifice.

The organizations were present at Fort Hood today to give two Nissan Altimas away to Gold Star spouses in a tearful ceremony. Anita Cabral’s husband was killed in action 16 years ago. She works at Fort Hood and winning the car has given her new hope.

“This will be my way of working,” Cabral said. “This is for my livelihood.”

There were many emotions at the unveiling, but a shortage of words. The other winner, Jaylin Henry-Means, lost his husband, a veteran and a Killeen resident, when he drowned a year and a half ago.

“I can’t thank you enough and there aren’t enough words to show my gratitude,” said Henry-Means. “So I’m speechless. I’m speechless, man.”

Cabral’s son was only 18 months old when her husband died. Her son goes to high school in May and has lived through almost his entire life without knowing his father.

“I’m just super blessed, super blessed the S.O.S. thought of me and my family,” Cabral said. “They really take care of us and I am very grateful to them, I am really grateful for what they do for us.”

Chad Hennings won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys in the nineties. However, before and after his NFL career, he served his country with the US Air Force.

Now he has joined Caliber Collision to give back to his military family.

“The army is a big family, it’s a community, and when one of our family members is in need, they gather the troops,” said Hennings. “With companies and organizations such as Caliber and GEICO increasing and helping to meet those needs in our community, there is nothing better. That is what life is all about and I am proud to be part of it.”

Both cars also contain extra gifts such as crockery and kitchen utensils to help the families.

