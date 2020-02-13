Spotify is expanding its database of song and album credits with a beta launch of special pages for songwriters.

The pilot includes a “limited” number of songwriters, whose credits on Spotify now link users to their special songwriter pages – similar to an artist on duty page – where users can find a collection of the songwriter’s works, as well as “Written By “. Playlists. The first series includes writers such as Tayla Parx, Teddy Geiger, Victoria Monet, Fraser T. Smith, Mark Ronson, Brandi Carlile and Missy Elliott.

The company started publicly displaying song credits in 2018. Tidal introduced album and song credits for the first time in 2017. Apple Music, which Spotify is said to have overtaken paying subscribers in the United States, does not display public credits.

