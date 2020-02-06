Spotify wants to cause a sensation in the world of sports podcasts. The streaming giant officially announced yesterday (February 5) that it would buy Bill Simmon’s digital media company The Ringer to achieve this goal.

The Wall Street Journal reported back in January about the rumble of the Swedish streaming giant that bought The Ringer. Now it is official. With the purchase, Spotify acquires The Ringer’s portfolio with more than 30 podcasts, which contain an average of more than 100 million downloads per month. Spotify will also benefit from the company’s digital media website, which features authors, documentaries, a book publishing business, and YouTube content.

With the acquisition of The Ringer, Spotify wants to make a name for itself in the world of sports podcasts, as lucrative sports and their reach are known across other media such as television, video games, websites, radio and much more. In a recent earnings statement, Spotify CEO Daniel EK confirmed his company’s ambitions to be a juggernaut in the world of sports podcasts by making the following statements:

“What we really did with The Ringer is that we bought the next ESPN.”

The financial details of how much money was thrown out were not released, but we would not be surprised if Spotify spent serious money. The wrestler is one of the streaming giants of three other podcast companies that have bought Gimlet Media, Parcast and Anchor. Spotify also has an exclusive program and partnership agreement with the production company Higher Ground on Obama.

–

Photo: Mike Windle / Getty