A report (“bull owner killed, more than 50 injured in 2 events”), and the accompanying photo (page 1, January 17), were sufficient to record what jallikattu in Tamil Nadu is all about.

Incidentally, many of the bull tamers are willing to risk life and pay for a pittance. What problems and torments the common man is the question of a million dollars: is this annual ‘sport’ needed at all? Has anyone witnessed a bull caught and attached to the ground so far?

On the contrary, the TV camera turns away when a furious bull drags the poor “catcher” away. It is a mystery why the Tamil Nadu government is so silent about this subject.

Mani natraajan,

Chennai

