Sporenbaas Jose Mourinho hoping that saints do not benefit from extra recovery time

Jose Mourinho, head coach at Tottenham, hopes that Southampton will not benefit from 24 hours extra rest for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Spurs hunt for revenge as they return to St Mary’s three and a half weeks after a 1-0 Premier League defeat there on New Year’s Day.

However, they will have had less rest than their opponents, with Saints in action on Tuesday before Spurs played and defeated Norwich one day later.

Given their recent defeat on the south coast, Mourinho expected a tough game anyway, but hopes the extra recovery time from Southampton will not play a role.

“What do I expect? I expect a team that is 24 hours fresher than another because they have a 24-hour advantage compared to that, “he said.

“A team with a lot of confidence and confidence. Again, a very difficult team to play against, we learned there that it will be difficult and will be difficult.

“They are strong, they found a game pattern, they play with two strikers and they have four or five. Tottenham were in action on Wednesday, 24 hours after Southampton played (Adam Davy / PA)

“They are strong and apart from the game they lost against Wolves, they win, win, win. Wolves is one of the teams where you can lose because they are also a very, very good team. “

That defeat on New Year’s Day was expensive for Spurs as they lost ground in the race for the top four, but much more damaging was the potentially seasonal injury to Harry Kane, who tore his hamstring tendon when scoring an offside goal.

Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko have also suffered injuries and Mourinho hopes for a better time on Saturday.

“We were unlucky there, Southampton was lucky,” he said. “The goal of Harry Kane, decisions, injury to Harry, injury to Ndombele at the start of the match.

“We had to fight against so many things that we can’t control, the only thing we can control is the ghost that the players showed against Norwich and the desire to do things so well.”

The FA Cup, a competition for which Mourinho fully respects, is realistically Tottenham’s best chance for a trophy this season, unless they do a miracle in the Champions League.

However, the Portuguese will not treat the competition differently.

“It’s just a game, I don’t even want to think about the competition,” he said.

“If Southampton were gone in the Premier League, it would be exactly the same for me. Nothing would change.

“In the competition it can be top four, top six, it can come from the top six. In the competition it can be everything for us.

“Let’s see in the FA Cup. At the moment 32 teams, let’s try to be in the 16th. Again, fully respecting what Southampton does, we know it’s going to be a very difficult game.”

Spurs will be without Harry Winks after his ankle injury in midweek, while Kane, Sissoko and Ben Davies are still missing.

