[Spoilers] The underwater director confirms that you saw what you thought in the final act

This article contains spoilers. Now turn away. You have been warned.

While William EubankUnderwater starts with immediate intensity and doesn’t waste time Kristen Stewart and the rest of the cast of the deep sea nightmare that we bought is admittedly a bit in the middle and could have used a bit more monster chaos to absorb the energy. The film’s monsters, with their massive gaping slits and spindle-shaped legs reminiscent of Cloverfield, kill only one character throughout the film, and for the most part we only see them in the dark.

The monsters are undoubtedly creepy, mind you, but it was only in the last act that Underwater really established itself as an all-time great in the aquatic horror arena. In the incredible final act, all of the film’s mistakes are forgiven and we really see what the characters are dealing with. It turned out that the monsters that terrorized them were just children.

The last act of Underwater contrasts Kristen Stewart with a massive giant whose tentacles seem to sprout from his face. The design of the monster is reminiscent of the iconic design of H.P. Lovecraft’s nightmare animal, Cthulhu. And that was no accident, because Eubank has confirmed that Underwater’s big evil is actually Cthulhu!

As you can see, Lovecraft’s best known creation is in the public domain and allows Eubank and his visual effects team to put the monster on the screen in their own film – which, apart from Cthulhu’s appearance at the end, is certainly not entirely clear. Fit one of Lovecraft’s stories. Eubank spoke to Mr. H from YouTube this week and spilled the beans.

“Yes, spoiler art, that’s a secret Lovecraft love story in which you can see Cthulhu briefly at the end“Eubank said to Mr. H.

He continued: “He was written in the script as a tall, whale-like creature. A huge giant – his name was The Giant. And when we were designing the film – we were done filming, but we obviously never made the giant because we wanted to make it later – I was basically like … we were early enough in the design that was more could transform into a mystical being. So we started to become Lovecraftian. So I was fine [we’re doing] Cthulhu here. ‘

“You see his wings too – you definitely see Cthulhu’s wings.”

“It’s just something that happens to them and they can’t explain it, and that’s where the cosmic horror comes from,” added Eubank, explaining the Lovecraftian influence overall.

You can see the full chat about Underwaters End below, where Eubank also talks about the back story he made for the film and whether the beast is really dead or not.

