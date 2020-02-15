STONA 2020 was opened last week in Bengaluru and shows a breathtaking variety of natural stones, surfaces and sculptural extravagances. The four-day exhibition, with over 550 stands, featured a range of natural stones from different parts of the country and around the world, each with its stunning natural grain formations, colors, textures, and surfaces, making it difficult for customers to practice theirs Choice.

The semi-annual natural stone exhibition organized by the Federation of the Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI) is part of the exercise to promote the natural stone industry. The natural stones show different patterns and shades, which are based on the fusion of metals and minerals. The grains and colors show this combination. Each segment of the stone is therefore unique, with more minerals containing more exotic patterns and shades.

Black spots and washes of white and blackish shades of gray against a greenish-yellow background; golden water flow patterns on a black stone; Grains and colors that imitate the setting sun against the earth; and a dash of modern art in olive green against a white background are some of the highlights in the impressive selection of natural stones on display.

The selection of semi-precious stones such as aquamarine, African amethyst, agate in different colors, rose quartz, blue amazonite, onyx in several colors, white abalone, garnet, red tiger’s eye and mother-of-pearl was equally impressive. “Some of the rare varieties like malachite are found in exclusive belts under the sea, while lapis lazuli are found under a lake in Afghanistan,” said Abhijeet Karwa of Beyond Rocks. While these stones are essentially used in jewelry, they can also be embedded in natural stone such as marble to create art, can be used for backlighting, as artwork on tabletops, and as artifacts.

An equally great selection of designs prevailed for indoor use, for cladding walls or as a highlight. Sandstone in the form of bamboo poles, such as broken icebergs, random pieces of wood, stacked slate stones with random patterns, granite that imitates the lintels of a fabric, gemstone art from peacocks on marble, to name just a few, found their place here international exhibition.

Exotic tombstones

Gravestones in exotic shapes, designs and various natural stones from home and abroad competed for space among the exhibits. Lincoln Stone from the USA, Blue Fusion from Brazil, Thudre Black Gray from Russia and Tropical Green from Kerala were just a few of the products on display.

The designs for the tombstone were equally impressive, one of which revealed a finely crafted iron-red ball. “The ball is carved from” fusion fire “from Brazil, which is an extremely hard stone because it is very rich in iron,” said Arjun Asaithambi, vice president of corporate affairs at Gem Granites.

Sculptural extravagance

The exhibition was not limited to raw stones, their exotic grains and surfaces. It has been expanded to include an incredible display of finely crafted sculptural extravagance, with each sculpture astonishing the viewer and the work of art a testament to the sculptor’s intense abilities and craftsmanship. The sculptures exhibited at the State Institute Development of Arts and Crafts, Odisha booth were literally a feast for the eyes.

Lavishly carved pink stone Ganesha, on which five artisans have worked for over six months; Lord Vishnu rests on a turtle in Anantashayana pose, with the occurrences of Ramayana carved on the sides and Brahma rising from the navel. exquisitely carved Nataraja in pink stone, wrapped in 85 snakes and in relation to the entire Shiv Purana; Buddha; Radha Krishna; the Konark temple and its bike; Stone lanterns; and stone Veena were among the many exhibitors and held the visitor to the stand.

At the entrance to the exhibition was a massive Vishnu in Vishwaroopa Darshan, which was formed from raw onyx and passed on the teachings of the Gita. The completion of the intricately carved sculpture, which reveals outstanding craftsmanship, took 18 months for the sculptor Rakesh Kumar Maharana to be completed by the national award winner. Another work by his actor Ganesha was exhibited in the stands, which was also made from raw onyx with complex carvings and craftsmanship.

The Shilpagram stand, where sculptors from all over the country were exhibited, was equally interesting. Some of the sculptors worked on fresh pieces.

