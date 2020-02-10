Spike Lee is coming to the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9, 2020. Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Spike Lee paid tribute to a beloved, late celebrity with a light purple suit … again.

On Sunday February 9th, the Oscar-nominated director appeared on the 92nd Oscar Prize at the Dolby Theater in LA Kobe Bryant, just a year after wearing the same shade in honor of prince,

The BlacKkKlansman author rocked a purple Gucci suit, on the lapel of which the shirt with the number “24” of the late basketball star was embroidered and whose hem was edged in yellow. He completed his look with a matching hat, glasses, and of course Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy sneakers that were part of the athlete’s collaboration.

When Ryan Seacrest When he asked how he was doing on the red carpet, Lee seemed emotional and could not respond. The 61-year-old worked closely with the basketball professional and directed the 2009 documentary “Kobe Doin’ Work ”that Bryant followed one day in his life.

Many mourn the loss of the Lakers player, who was killed in a tragic helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter on Sunday 26 January Gianna and seven others.

In 2019, the filmmaker took on a similar color, which was an allusion to the singer “When Doves Cry”. He crowned Ozwald Boateng’s bold suit with a necklace that contained the emblem of the music legend.

“I know in my heart that my brother Prince is watching tonight,” he wrote in an Instagram post on February 24, 2019 while presenting the neckpiece. “Singin”, “IT WILL BE A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT.”

