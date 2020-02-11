During the 2020 Academy Awards, Spike Lee made an important fashion statement. Lee, who was awarded the Best Director Award, put on a number 24 purple Gucci suit (the Lakers’ colors) dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant. After the ceremony, TMZ spoke to the director and explained what he was going to do with the suit after wearing it at the Academy Awards.

On February 10, TMZ met Lee at LAX airport and asked him what he was going to do with his Bryant suit. According to the director, he said that he would never wear the outfit again. Instead, he plans to frame it in his New York notepad. He also mentioned that it had been shipped home before his own flight. The TMZ reporter then asked Lee if he would be interested in making another film about Bryant (Lee and Bryant had previously teamed up for the 2009 documentary Kobe Doin ‘Work), to which he replied that he wasn’t ready yet think.

“We have to love each other,” said Lee Poses Billy Porter on the red carpet about his fashion statement, according to the New York Daily News. “Spreading love is the way to Brooklyn.”

(Photo: CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images, Getty)

Lee’s touching statement came two weeks after it was reported that Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash that also killed eight other people, including his daughter Gianna Bryant. The group was reportedly on the way to Bryants Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball at the time of the accident. After the news of Bryant’s death, Lee published numerous Instagram posts in honor of the late icon.

“God bless father and daughter Gianna Bryant,” Lee wrote next to a portrait of Bryant.

In a subsequent message, Lee said he had spoken to Disney CEO Robert Iger to see if his documentary Kobe Doin ‘Work could be broadcast on ESPN in the face of Bryant’s death. As he revealed in the Instagram post, Iger agreed to his request. The special aired on January 30th on the channel.

“Thank you Robert Robert Iger, Disney’s chief executive officer, who answered my call and approved the request to broadcast KOBE DOING WORK Tonight On ESPN,” Lee wrote. “For those who missed it and those who have already seen it, click ESPN. Peace and Love. God bless you.”