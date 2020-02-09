Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived for the 2020 Oscars on Sunday afternoon. Attention was drawn to the potential winners of Best Picture and other prestigious awards, but director Spike Lee quickly changed the conversation. He appeared for the show in a purple and yellow tuxedo from Kobe Bryant.

Spike Lee pays tribute. «# Oscars pic.twitter.com/2FLGDQuGHW

– Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 9, 2020

Lee’s suit was primarily purple, but showed yellow piping to really bring out the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers. No. 24 was also attached to the upper back of the jacket, with a 2 and a 4 on each lapel. Lee completed the outfit with a purple hat and purple glasses.

It’s been two weeks since Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Fans of the 20-year-old veteran were looking for ways to commemorate his memory, whether he turned his gear upside down on the golf course or asked the NBA to change the logo to Bryant’s silhouette.

