LOS ANGELES – Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a purple Lakers jacket with the 24 basketball stars on the lapel, while Oscar nominee Laura Dern dressed in light pink and black from Armani on Hollywood’s biggest Sunday on the red carpet.

Dern told The Associated Press that Armani also dressed them for the first Oscars in the early 1990s. Then and now she was with her mother.

“It feels really special,” she said. “I am very grateful to them.”

Billie Eilish, whose hair was light green, was all about Chanel in a blurry white button and pants, which didn’t go against her tradition of wearing oversized looks.

“We have to do Chanel,” she said, pointing to the brand’s balls in her hair. “I don’t know why. It was just the mood.”

While Rosa dominated this awards season, there was a wide range of colors at the Oscars. Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm as fewer stars took fashion risks. An exception was Janelle Monae in a stunning silver dress by Ralph Lauren with long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals, which was fitted with a hood.

Zazie Beetz wore two stunning Bvlgari diamond chains in the Thom Browne look, and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-carat gold feather top. Beetz, who starred in “Joker”, sparkled in two parts by Browne, with her tight top hemmed at the bottom. Her necklaces were made of white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald in the middle.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” said Beetz, adding, “I’m really in corsetry. It’s a very nice classic shape.”

Porter’s latest statement on the red carpet came from the British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk ball skirt was printed with a tribute to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the pose star at the Dolby Theater.

The Norwegian singer Aurora appeared in wide pants with a tunic top and red accents. On her head was a crown-like headpiece in a floral pattern with a hint of green and pearl.

Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever wore an environmentally conscious strapless red Louis Vuitton dress.

“A lot needs to be changed,” she said of saving the planet.

The company said in an email that the custom silk satin look embroidered with Swarovski crystals and glass beads was “ethical” and “environmentally conscious”.

Regina King went to Hollywood in a pink dress with a strap that had a perfect fit. Child star Julia Butters, who appeared in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, wore a cheerful pink with a matching bag.

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated Syrian documentary “For Sama”, was wearing a dress adorned with Arabic news. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet started with an explosion of heavy rain and cold when Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazy staff ran around trying to use squeegees to keep the water out of the tent.

By LEANNE ITALIE AP Entertainment Writer

Associated press manufacturers Marcela Isaza and Amanda Lee Myers in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

