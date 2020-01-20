Spenser Confidential Trailer brings Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke to Netflix

advertisement

Netflix has released the first trailer for Spenser confidential, This is the latest collaboration between director Peter Berg and actor Mark Wahlberg. The two previously worked together on films such as Lone Survivor, Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon. This time Wahlberg is with Us and Black Panther star Winston Duke, which is supposed to be a step backwards for earlier cop films as well as for a very modern action / thriller.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgKEoHNi3Uc (/ embed)

advertisement

The trailer starts with Mark Wahlberg as Spenser, who is released from prison, but not before he gets into a fistfight, including rapper Post Malone. Things are not going well for him in his first few hours outside of prison because his girlfriend has moved on and he has an unexpected roommate who restricts his style. And as we find out there are some very dangerous people after him. It then turns into a kind of comedy / thriller with odd buddies. Crooked bulls. Conspiracies. Action. The works.

The collaboration between Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg in the past has been very serious as it deals with real, dramatic situations. They seem to be having fun here. Berg directed the Rundown much earlier in his career, and at least tonally it feels more like this type of film. The cast also includes Alan Arkin (Kominsky method), Iliza Shlesinger (Instant Family), Marc Maron (Joker) and Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming). It is based on the bestselling novel Robert B. Parkers Wonderland by Ace Atkins. The screenplay was written by Sean O’Keefe and Brian Helgeland.

Spenser confidential The focus is on Spenser (Mark Wahlberg), a former police officer who has a reputation for causing trouble. He has just been released from prison and is leaving Boston forever. At least he thinks when he wants to help his old boxing coach and mentor Henry (Alan Arkin) with an amateur named Hawk (Winston Duke) who has a lot of potential. Hawk is a brazen, no-nonsense MMA fighter who is sure to be a tougher opponent than Spenser has ever been. It gets complicated when two former Spenser colleagues are murdered, resulting in him partnering with Hawk and his ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) to help bring those responsible to justice.

RELATED: Spenser’s confidential director enjoyed watching Mark Wahlberg beat up

This is just part of Netflix’s 2020 content plan. They’ve expanded their production to eye-catching originals in recent years and will spend more than $ 17 billion this year alone. Although the production budget is not yet known, it seems to have been an expensive undertaking. However, since the company doesn’t rely on something to count as a success at the box office, this could be a less risky endeavor. The project was produced by Neal H. Mortiz, Toby Ascher, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Peter Berg. Spenser confidential arrives on March 6 through the Netflix streaming service. Convince yourself of the new trailer.

Topics: Wonderland, Netflix, Streaming

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.

advertisement