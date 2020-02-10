Fausto Eliseo Chilel Mazariegos

A fast-moving Guatemalan driver without a license was arrested on County Road 466 after an interruption in traffic.

Fausto Eliseo Chilel Mazariegos, 43, drove a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday when he was traveling in a 40 mph zone at 64 mph, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. There were two open alcohol containers in the vehicle, one in the front passenger seat and the other in the hallway.

Mazariegos does not have a valid driver’s license, the report said.

He was arrested for not having a valid driver’s license, registered for violating the open container regulation and warned for exceeding the speed limit. He was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center and released after paying a $ 500 bail.