Spectrum that ends the security of the house and confuses customers

Steve Rottinghouse has installed Spectrum Home Security equipment throughout his Cheviot home.

It all works seamlessly with a smartphone and tablet app and he’s been happy with it for the past five years.

Any problem? From 5 February he can no longer use it.

Rottinghouse, along with thousands of other customers across the country, received a letter explaining that Spectrum is leaving home security activities that the company inherited from Time Warner Cable four years ago.

Only problem: he has spent hundreds of dollars to add sensors and cameras.

“I spent nearly $ 900,” he said, “for cameras, motion sensors, door sensors, window sensors, and a thermostat,” he said.

Existing equipment will become useless

Although the individual components may still work, Rottinghouse says that once the service has ended, he will no longer have access to his cameras or doorbell from his tablet or phone. And he will no longer have a monitoring service.

Even worse, Spectrum told him that the firmware of their equipment will not work with other security companies.

Rottinghouse says he asked for a refund for some of the soon-to-be worthless equipment. “I called and asked if I can get a credit for my telephone bill or cable bill. And they said no. “

We contacted Spectrum, where company spokesman Michael Pedelty said the company is offering existing subscribers a special deal from Ring Home Security, including $ 200 free Ring equipment.

It also has a deal with Abode security, with a similar offering.

But Rottinghouse says this is a fraction of the setup he has here in his house and says he has to spend hundreds of dollars more to build a similar Ring security system.

He and other Spectrum home alarm customers must now figure out what to do because their security system becomes nothing more than a few dummy cameras in just a few weeks.

As always, don’t waste your money.

FULL STATEMENT OF THE SPECTRUM CABLE

“We have decided to leave the Home Security activities that we have inherited with the 2016 Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks transactions. We are committed to making this a smooth transition for our Home Security customers and have partnered with Ring and Abode, two leading home security providers, to offer our customers exclusive offers and discounts on replacement security services and products.

