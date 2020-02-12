David Pollock

Festival director Andy Brydon talks about Spectra’s relationship with the Nordic nations and their hope of changing the art scene in Aberdeen

Spectra in Aberdeen, which has been in operation since 2014 and has been managed by the artistically managed production company Curated Place since 2015, is described by Andy Brydon, the director of the latter organization, as “Scotland’s Festival of Light”. It’s a bold assertion considering how many winter festivals have quickly spread across cities and forests across the country, but Spectra’s tasks are more specifically determined by artists.

“We held light events in Reykjavik, Iceland, Torshavn in the Faroe Islands and Manchester,” said Brydon. “Our task during the takeover was to create new lighting works for Aberdeen and to connect the city with the international networks of lighting festivals and with Nordic partners. We have many connections to the art scenes of these nations, my wife is Icelander; We call ourselves an artistically run production company because everyone involved has an artistic background, either as doer or curator. ‘

In 2015, Spectra’s central event counted 8,000 visitors. In 2017, that number had grown to 63,000 people, and by the last event in 2018, there had been 93,000 visitors. “This year is a bit different because Union Terrace Gardens is undergoing a facelift, so we’re going to change things a lot,” says Brydon. Workplaces include Marischal College and Greyfriar’s Church, as well as the facades of the Aberdeen Art Gallery and Marks & Spencer.

Inspired by the fact that 2020 is the year of the coasts and bodies of water in Scotland, the numerous international artists who show eye-catching works this year will be Seb Lee-Delisle’s “Rainbow Laser Flares”, with which a socially and ecologically compatible alternative is to be created fireworks and Dodda Maggy’s video work, which explores myths of the sea from Great Britain and Iceland. Mark Anderson will also be presenting an ambitious work with flying sound and light units, while the Catalyst Conference 2020 will bring together ideas on how to use culture in cities across Scotland, the UK and the Nordic region.

“What makes Spectra work is the drive and willingness to make every aspect a success,” says Brydon. ‘We don’t come in and do it like a commercial event where we try to deliver something’ about ‘the city. It’s deeply rooted in the city, it’s a festival for Aberdeen. We ran school programs and tried to get families to see their own works alongside those of artists. We used artists to react to the city itself. and residency projects are underway, including one with Sara Stroud – the filmmaker and native Aberdeen – who is realizing a European collaborative project in the city of Stavanger, which is a two-city tour. ‘

Spectra has signed a new five-year deal with Aberdeen Council since this year, and this long-term strategic thinking is what they want to look at in this period. With a new office in the city – and the full-time creative producer Callum Hogg – the Spectra Festival will only be the striking tip of the iceberg. “It’s about creating opportunities for skills development, jobs and real embedding in the development of the city,” says Brydon. “It’s not just about creating entertainment, it’s about getting the cultural sector to have more impact all year round. It’s ambitious, but we really want to change something. ‘

Spectra, various venues, Aberdeen, Thu 13 to Sun 16 Feb

SPECTRA: Aberdeen’s Festival of Light

Public light works of art enliven the rooms in downtown Aberdeen at this four-day festival. This year’s festival celebrates Aberdeen’s rich coastline and waters in recognition of the national year of the coastline and waters.

Aberdeen streets