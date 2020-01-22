Specialists insist on caution with regard to the Wuhan corona virus

advertisement

There is no passenger screening at the New Zealand borders or no travel restrictions.

New Zealand needs to think carefully about its toolkit to deal with the deadly corona virus that has cost nine lives so far, says an outbreak specialist.

More than 440 people are infected in major cities in China – while the World Health Organization (WHO) is preparing to decide whether the SARS-like outbreak constitutes an international health emergency.

Authorities in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan as well as San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York have intensified the screening of airline passengers from Wuhan, a Chinese city where the disease started.

There is no passenger survey on New Zealand’s borders or no travel restrictions, but Auckland Airport said in a statement that it encouraged travelers with symptoms similar to respiratory diseases to seek medical help and share their travel history with their healthcare provider.

Michael Baker, a professor of public health at the University of Otago, said the corona virus can be dangerous.

“It has already checked some of the check boxes regarding hospitalization and killing of some people, as well as a high level of person-to-person transmission. It has already affected some health professionals, which is a major problem was with SARS, “he said.

“I think we’re really in the critical phase of trying to see what the outbreak is doing in China. It’s starting to look like a pandemic because it’s starting to infect people outside of China, and there is clearly a huge movement of people over the borders from China to many countries. “

Baker said the WHO meeting would provide public health guidance to countries at risk.

“We need to follow this precautionary approach that, until we have complete information about this virus, we need to think very carefully about what precautions we need in New Zealand and I think we’ve now got a little head start from Australia and the United States to looking at limits. “

He said that thermal screening did not work very well and that risk-based screening aimed at flights from China would be more efficient.

Notes from NZ statistics:

Foreign visitors who were the country of their last permanent residence in China and stated that their place of residence was Hubei.

January 2019 – 847 (the average for January months between 2015 and 2019 is 576)

February 2019 – 721 (the average for February months between 2015 and 2019 is 784)

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris from the University of Auckland agreed that at this stage there was nothing else to do but wait, but New Zealanders should be worried because it was evolving rapidly.

“Many countries are working together very quickly. It is less than a month since China reported the first cases to the World Health Organization and within a week they had made the entire genome of the virus available to researchers around the world,” Dr. Petousis-Harris said.

“We must be concerned about whether we see sustainable human-to-human transmission of this infection in at least two countries and when you begin to see that, you could consider setting up some sort of border control .

“We have not seen this long-term transmission at this time, but the coming days will tell.”

Caroline McElnay, director of the Ministry of Health, said the ministry was keeping a close eye on the international situation and WHO guidelines.

“Travelers to New Zealand who fall ill within one month of arrival are encouraged to seek medical advice and contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 or to share a doctor’s history and travel history,” Dr. McElnay.

“It is important to report recent journeys from Wuhan and any known contact with someone with severe acute respiratory diseases who has been in Wuhan.

“The ministry has asked DHB’s public health staff to ensure that copies of the health advice card, both simplified and traditional Chinese, are available at international points of entry. This provides general advice on symptoms of care and advises sick travelers to use Healthline. call (for free) and state their travel history. “

Although there are no direct flights from Wuhan, according to New Zealand statistics last year more than 1500 people traveled from Hubei, the province where Wuhan is, to New Zealand (the Chinese New Year season).

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

