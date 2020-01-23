advertisement

LUBBOCK, Texas – For some, he’s a quarterback. For others, he’s a local hero.

Some of the villagers at High Point Village, a nonprofit that works to enrich people with special needs, see Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a friend.

“Almost as fast as me. That’s why I like you as a best friend, ”said one of the villagers.

Two years ago, Mahomes met them all with McGavock Nissan for a fundraiser. The village is in the same city that Mahomes played for Texas Tech University.

“I mentioned it to Patrick. He says,” Yes, I’m all on board, let’s do it, “said Brent McGavock, owner of the dealership.” When we got here, he was in awe. I mean the kids, the people and the community who worked for it and everything we got that evening was donated to the High Point Village. ”

But to this day: “I will never forget it. I will always have this memory here, ”said a villager.

“You get what you see on TV. Just a humble, great guy, ”said McGavock.

Everyone in the village is ready to watch their old friend in the Super Bowl.

“I hope Patrick Mahomes is doing well in the Super Bowl. I hope they get a trophy this year. “

“I could feel it in my stomach. You will win the Super Bowl, let’s go! “

